Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google’s Circle to Search Feature Reportedly Getting a QR Codes Scanning Capability

Google’s Circle to Search Feature Reportedly Getting a QR Codes Scanning Capability

Google’s Circle to Search will reportedly show a chip with the URL of the destination website when scanning a QR code.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 16:37 IST
Google’s Circle to Search Feature Reportedly Getting a QR Codes Scanning Capability

Photo Credit: Google

Some of the Circle to Search features were previously reported to utilise Google Lens

Highlights
  • The QR code scanning feature was spotted in the Google app v.15
  • The reported Circle to Search feature is currently not activated for user
  • Circle to Search could also get a text-to-speech feature
Advertisement

Google's Circle to Search is reportedly getting another new capability that will enable it to scan QR codes and barcodes. The artificial intelligence (AI) visual lookup feature, which made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, will be able to scan any QR codes or barcodes visible on the screen and will show a chip that shows the URL of the destination website, as per the report. Notably, an earlier report claimed that the Circle to Search will also get text-to-speech capabilities and will be able to read aloud the selected section of the screen.

Circle to Search said to get QR codes scanning feature

According to a report by Android Authority, the barcode and QR code support in Circle to Search was first spotted in the Google app v15.19.45.29.arm64 beta. However, that version could not be activated. Now, the publication was able to activate the feature in the Google app v15.25.32.

circle to search android authority Circle to Search

Circle to Search QR code and barcode scanner
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

In a short video, the report showed the workings of the new feature. On a screen where a barcode or a QR code is visible, long pressing the Home button to activate the feature will automatically scan the screen for any such codes. Once identified, it shows a chip next to the codes where part of the destination URL is visible. The report also claims that the chip also shows a link preview wherever available.

Interestingly, it appears that this feature has been taken from Google Lens, which can also scan QR codes and barcodes. Earlier this year, Product Manager Erin Lynch and Director of Product Management Alistair Pott, who were working with the team that built Circle to Search said in an interview confirmed that some of the features of Circle to Search utilised Google Lens capabilities.

The duo also said that they were trying to integrate the two products further together. This feature could be part of that. Once the visual lookup feature rolls out, it can make looking up QR codes convenient. Additionally, the feature will also offer added safety for users by showing the destination before a user scans it.

Currently, the feature is not visible and beta testers will not be able to try it out. There is no word on when the tech giant might release the feature.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Circle to Search, Android, QR code scanner
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme C63 With 45W Wired Fast Charging, Vegan Leather Design Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
EU’s MiCA Inspires Nigerian Policy Analyst to Urge for Similar Crypto Legislation: Report

Related Stories

Google’s Circle to Search Feature Reportedly Getting a QR Codes Scanning Capability
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 13 ProÂ 5G Series India Launch Confirmed
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Homecoming
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Debut in India
  4. Honor 200 5G Series Amazon Page Goes Live; India Launch Imminent
  5. iPhone 16 Lineup to Get New Battery That Could Last Longer: Report
  6. Realme C63 With Vegan Leather Design Launched in India at This Price
  7. Apple Could Soon Launch AirPods With Cameras: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Samsung One UI 6 Watch Beta Comes to Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 4 Models: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. EU’s MiCA Inspires Nigerian Policy Analyst to Urge for Similar Crypto Legislation: Report
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Elden Ring Film or TV Adaptation Seemingly Teased by Writer George RR Martin
  4. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Create Events in Group Chats on iPhone with Latest Update
  5. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Reportedly Getting a QR Codes Scanning Capability
  6. Realme C63 With 45W Wired Fast Charging, Vegan Leather Design Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple’s Cheaper Version of Vision Pro May Use Larger but Lower-Resolution Displays: Report
  8. Apple AirPods With Camera for Better Spatial Audio Capabilities Said to Launch Soon: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Honor 200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India; Amazon Page Goes Live
  10. Samsung One UI 6 Watch Beta for Select Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4 Models Reportedly Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »