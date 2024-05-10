Technology News

Google Chrome Working on Feature Similar to Circle to Search on Android: Report

Chrome could soon get a new AI-powered lookup feature that is likely to be an improved version of the existing functionality offered by Google Lens.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2024 19:30 IST
Google Chrome Working on Feature Similar to Circle to Search on Android: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Circle to Search feature was introduced in January this year

Highlights
  • Google could soon introduce new AI-based features on Chrome
  • The company already offers image lookup using Google Lens
  • Circle to Search is currently available on select Android smartphones
Advertisement

Google Chrome could introduce new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to users that could help them perform certain tasks easily on the browser. One of these new features is likely to be related to performing visual lookups while browsing the web. New information that has recently surfaced online suggests that Chrome is likely to bring a version of Google's Circle to Search feature that arrived earlier this year with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and is available on some Android smartphones.

X (formerly Twitter) user @Leopeva64 shared in a series of posts that Google Chrome is testing a new Lens UI element which is an animation, similar to the Circle to Search feature on Android phones. As per to videos shared in a series of posts, with this feature, there will be a dedicated Google Lens button in the toolbar on Chrome.

When the new Google Lens button is selected, a search icon appears next to the cursor and users can drag and select the portion of the screen they want to look up. The results related to the image or text in the selected area appear in a tab on the right side of the screen. This is similar to the Google Lens feature existing in Chrome, but it is expected to be presented as an improved version, allowing users to conduct searches by selecting elements on the screen.

Google is yet to officially confirm that such a feature is in development for the desktop version of its Chrome browser. However, Google Chrome Director of Engineering Adriana Porter Felt recently hinted that newer AI-backed features are likely to come to Chrome. 

Reading webpages, similar to summarisation tools that we see in Microsoft's Copilot and Samsung's Galaxy AI, could be a feature that Google Chrome's AI-integrated upcoming features could include alongside the aforementioned Search-related feature, that could arrive on a future version of Chrome.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Circle to Search, Android, Google, AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open Spotted Offering Bloatware During Setup, Company Responds: Report

Related Stories

Google Chrome Working on Feature Similar to Circle to Search on Android: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G Review
  2. Apple Has Apologised for Its iPad Pro 'Crush' Advertisement: Here's Why
  3. OpenAI Could Unveil Its Google Search Competitor on This Date
  4. Here's When We Will Officially See Infinix GT 20 Pro, GT Book in India
  5. Asus ROG Ally X to Debut With Notable Upgrades, Higher Price on This Date
  6. iPad Pro With M4 Chip Faster than M3 MacBook Pro, Benchmarks Show: Report
  7. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to Reportedly Debut in India in Early June
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Specifications Leak Revealing Display Dimensions, RAM, Storage and More
  2. Google Chrome Working on Feature Similar to Circle to Search on Android: Report
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open Spotted Offering Bloatware During Setup, Company Responds: Report
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Moniker Spotted Via IMDA Website; Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  5. Binance Fined $4.4 Million in Canada for Violating Anti-Money Laundering Laws
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Set for Early June: Report
  7. OpenAI Said to Plan Launch of Google Search Competitor on May 13
  8. Clinical Research Firm for Nykaa, FirstCry Partners Qila.io to Receive Blockchain Revamp
  9. iPad Pro (2024) Geekbench Scores Highlight Performance Boost Over Older iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models
  10. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Spotted on NBTC Listing; Enco Air 4 Pro Allegedly Appears on IMDA, SIRIM Websites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »