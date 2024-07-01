Technology News

EU’s MiCA Inspires Nigerian Policy Analyst to Urge for Similar Crypto Legislation: Report

Nigerian policy-makers are impressed with the MiCA laws as they prioritise the growth of this sector while also protecting the interest of investors.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 16:49 IST
EU’s MiCA Inspires Nigerian Policy Analyst to Urge for Similar Crypto Legislation: Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

Statista projects that the crypto market in Western Africa is projected to grow by 12.26 percent by 2028

Highlights
  • Nigeria is among 15 nations that comprise West Africa’s ECOWAS region
  • Countries from the ECOWAS region are divided in crypto stance
  • While Nigeria is crypto-friendly, crypto is banned in Sierra Leone
Advertisement

European Union's crypto-focussed MiCA legislation, created to govern the crypto sector, went live on June 30 almost one year after being finalised in April 2023. The aim of this legislation is to ensure that investors engaging with the crypto sector across the EU region are safeguarded against the factors of financial risks and instability that volatile crypto assets carry are rather infamous for. The lawmakers of Nigeria and other neighbouring nations are being urged by policy analysts to take inspiration from the EU to develop their own crypto regulations.

What are Nigeria's learnings from EU's MiCA

Nigerian policy-makers are impressed with the MiCA laws because they prioritise the growth of this niche sector while also protecting the interest of investors. Nigerian policy analyst Obinna Uzoije recently said in a CoinTelegraph interview that crypto regulations like MiCA brings more clarity to the dos and don'ts for crypto businesses and investors.

Uzoije has said to have advised the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to examine the intricacies of MiCA and how the legal framework has systematically and uniformly been deployed across the EU region.

The region of ECOWAS comprises of fifteen nations including Nigeria Ghana, Guinea, and Senegal among others. Out of these fifteen nations, Nigeria and a few others are crypto-friendly whereas some like Sierra Leone are strictly anti-crypto where crypto activities are banned, which has left the other nations in confusion.

Uzoije has reportedly suggested the ECOWAS nations to come to a middle-ground on crypto activities so that they could at least be used to elevate the financial status of these countries. Uniform rules for virtual assets, as per Uzoije, will not only attract businesses looking for crypto-friendly regions towards ECOWAS but also diversify investment options for these countries as well as for their citizens, the report added.

In addition, a concrete legislation around crypto could subsequently curb instances of crypto misuse for criminal activities like money laundering and terror financing stemming within the Western African region. Up until now, the ECOWAS Commission headed by Imar Alieu Touray has not reacted to Uzoije's suggestions.

MiCA explained

The MiCA — or Markets in Crypto Assets – framework was given a greenlight by EU regulations back in October 2022. The rules that are part of this legislation cover preventative and risk mitigation steps linked to crypto-based activities like insider dealing, unlawful disclosure of inside information, and market manipulation.

Under these laws, any Web3 firm looking to operation in the EU will have to first secure a licence from at least one of the EU's 27 national financial regulators. Crypto-related businesses have also been mandated to publish white papers of the products and services they are offering along with clear risk warnings and financial consequences.

Earlier in June, the European Banking Authority (EBA) finalised the technical standards that Web3 firms need to meet before they can operate in the EU under the MiCA regulation. The EBA addressed a number of issues in its final draft of technical standards for MiCA, including those related to liquidity requirements, stress testing programme, asset reserves, and recovery plans. The law also strengthens oversight on asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) -- which includes stablecoins while also increasing the monitoring of e-money tokens (EMTs) like CBDCs.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Nigeria, MiCA Legislation, Crypto Laws
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google’s Circle to Search Feature Reportedly Getting a QR Codes Scanning Capability

Related Stories

EU’s MiCA Inspires Nigerian Policy Analyst to Urge for Similar Crypto Legislation: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Homecoming
  2. Realme 13 ProÂ 5G Series India Launch Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Debut in India
  4. Honor 200 5G Series Amazon Page Goes Live; India Launch Imminent
  5. Realme C63 With Vegan Leather Design Launched in India at This Price
  6. Apple Could Soon Launch AirPods With Cameras: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. iPhone 16 Lineup to Get New Battery That Could Last Longer: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. EU’s MiCA Inspires Nigerian Policy Analyst to Urge for Similar Crypto Legislation: Report
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Elden Ring Film or TV Adaptation Seemingly Teased by Writer George RR Martin
  4. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Create Events in Group Chats on iPhone with Latest Update
  5. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Reportedly Getting a QR Codes Scanning Capability
  6. Realme C63 With 45W Wired Fast Charging, Vegan Leather Design Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple’s Cheaper Version of Vision Pro May Use Larger but Lower-Resolution Displays: Report
  8. Apple AirPods With Camera for Better Spatial Audio Capabilities Said to Launch Soon: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Honor 200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India; Amazon Page Goes Live
  10. Samsung One UI 6 Watch Beta for Select Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4 Models Reportedly Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »