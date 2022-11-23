Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets

Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides will let users open two windows side-by-side on large displays.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 20:11 IST
Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets

Google to optimise more than 20 first-party applications to run better on tablets.

Highlights
  • Google's optimisations will allow for improved performance on tablets
  • The company's apps will get full mouse and drag-and-drop support
  • Google Docs was recently updated with redesigned toggles on Android

Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides have been optimised for tablets and foldable phones, the search giant has announced, as part of several changes to its workspace applications for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. The company previously announced it would update more than 20 Google applications to run better on tablets during Google I/O earlier this year. It has also added drag-and-drop improvements and full mouse support for these Google Workspace apps.

In a recent blog post Google has shared all the new features that are coming to Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Drive on Android. Most of these features will be useful for tablet and foldable phone owners.

Some Workspace applications are getting the one of the most sought-after features: drag-and-drop for content. This will let users simply drag content from an app into Slides, as well as other Google Apps, according to the company.

This means that when you have two applications open side-by-side, you'll be able to simply drag content from Slides into other apps on Android. This will make importing media much faster and easier. The feature was launched for Google Drive earlier this year allowing users to quickly upload files by dragging and dropping them into the app.

Google has also enabled drag-and-drop support for files and folders around in the Drive app to change their location.

Additionally, the Google Docs app has been updated with full mouse support on Android. This will let you select text by simply clicking and dragging the text instead of scrolling through the document. All of these features are rolling out now, so if you're unable to try out these features, you should make sure that your Google Workspace apps are fully updated, Google says.

Recently, the company also rolled out redesigned toggles for its word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation apps on Android. The new switches are designed like a pill that made the Material 3 (M3) switch larger than before. It has also added new colour mappings, as well as a taller and broader track. The redesigned switches are also available on the latest version of Google's Workspace apps for Android.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Drive
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Motorola 'Penang' Leaked Image Hints at Dual Rear Cameras, Could Feature 4GB of RAM
Featured video of the day
Fujifilm X-H2: Can it Compete With a Phone?

Related Stories

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  2. Rishab Shetty-Led Kanat Is Out November 24 on Prime Video
  3. Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
  4. NBA Champions Golden State Warriors Named in Lawsuit Over FTX Partnership
  5. Google May Use Performance Management System for Layoffs in 2023: Report
  6. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  7. iPad 10th Generation (2022) Review
  8. Android TV and Google TV Apps to Switch From APKs to App Bundles in 2023
  9. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets
  10. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets
  2. Motorola 'Penang' Leaked Image Hints at Dual Rear Cameras, Could Feature 4GB of RAM
  3. Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro With 160-Megapixel Cameras Launched, Honor 80 SE Follows: Price, Specifications
  4. El Salvador Moves Closer Towards Raising $1 Billion Through First Bitcoin Volcano Bonds
  5. Shazam For Android Updated With Material You-Themed Home Screen Widgets
  6. FTX Collapse: 2022 NBA Champions Golden State Warriors Named in Class-Action Lawsuit Over FTX Partnership
  7. Samsung Could Be Working on Next-Generation 'XISOCELL' Image Sensors: Report
  8. Xiaomi Revenue Falls 10 Percent in Third Quarter After Global Smartphone Market Shrinks
  9. Cryptocurrency Mining Partially Restricted in Law Signed by New York Governor
  10. SHIB Creators Mull Joining WEF Plans to Shape Global Metaverse Policy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.