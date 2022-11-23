Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides have been optimised for tablets and foldable phones, the search giant has announced, as part of several changes to its workspace applications for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. The company previously announced it would update more than 20 Google applications to run better on tablets during Google I/O earlier this year. It has also added drag-and-drop improvements and full mouse support for these Google Workspace apps.

In a recent blog post Google has shared all the new features that are coming to Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Drive on Android. Most of these features will be useful for tablet and foldable phone owners.

Some Workspace applications are getting the one of the most sought-after features: drag-and-drop for content. This will let users simply drag content from an app into Slides, as well as other Google Apps, according to the company.

This means that when you have two applications open side-by-side, you'll be able to simply drag content from Slides into other apps on Android. This will make importing media much faster and easier. The feature was launched for Google Drive earlier this year allowing users to quickly upload files by dragging and dropping them into the app.

Google has also enabled drag-and-drop support for files and folders around in the Drive app to change their location.

Additionally, the Google Docs app has been updated with full mouse support on Android. This will let you select text by simply clicking and dragging the text instead of scrolling through the document. All of these features are rolling out now, so if you're unable to try out these features, you should make sure that your Google Workspace apps are fully updated, Google says.

Recently, the company also rolled out redesigned toggles for its word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation apps on Android. The new switches are designed like a pill that made the Material 3 (M3) switch larger than before. It has also added new colour mappings, as well as a taller and broader track. The redesigned switches are also available on the latest version of Google's Workspace apps for Android.

