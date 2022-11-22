Technology News
  Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Updated With New Material You Design Toggles: How to Enable

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Updated With New Material You Design Toggles: How to Enable

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides will display a new pill-shaped toggle that makes the Material 3 (M3) switch larger than before.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 November 2022 14:48 IST
Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Updated With New Material You Design Toggles: How to Enable

Photo Credit: Google

Google's new Material You toggle will be accessible across the three apps on Android

Highlights
  • Google rolls out redesigned toggles for its word processing, spreadsheet
  • The new design features a new pill-shaped toggle
  • Google Chrome Canary is also getting a Material You-based redesign

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides have been updated with a new design, according to a report. The search giant is rolling out redesigned toggles for its word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation apps on Android. The new switches have been designed like a pill that made the Material 3 (M3) switch larger than before. Google has also added new color mappings, as well as a taller and broader track. it can also to display an icon in the switch thumb, according to the company.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the new Material You-themed toggle is available in the Editor's Overflow Menu in the Star, Suggested Changes, Print Layout, and Available Offline sections on Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. Users can start using the new toggle by going to these sections on all three apps. The first stable release of Compose Material 3 was announced by Google last month.

The search giant also launched Material You-style color-based themes in Chrome Canary a few days ago. Chrome Canary is an experimental version of the browser used by developers to test out new features, APIs, changes, and flags.

The ‘Customize Chrome Color Extraction' feature automatically selects a color scheme for the browser, depending on the wallpaper shown whenever the users open a new tab.

Google recently rolled out AR-powered features in Maps and Search allowing users to find food via the Live View in Maps that lets users visually search for restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses located nearby, as per a recent report.

The Live View features were unveiled earlier this year during the Google I/O 2022 event. It will be launched in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and San Francisco for Android as well as iOS users, according to the company.

Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Material You, Android
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
Two Arrested in Estonia for Cheating Hundreds of Thousands in $575 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme
Zoom Annual Revenue Forecast Lowered Amid Decline in Online Business, Rising Inflation
Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Updated With New Material You Design Toggles: How to Enable
