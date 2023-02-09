Technology News
  • Google Lens Gets New Search Screen Feature on Android, Multisearch Available Globally

Google Lens Gets New Search Screen Feature on Android, Multisearch Available Globally

Google Lens will soon let users search anything they see on their screen via Assistant.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 February 2023 15:28 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Lens multisearch is now available globally on mobile

Highlights
  • Google Lens Search Screen feature to roll out globally in coming months
  • Search Screen feature will work via the Assistant
  • Multisearch now available in all Google Lens languages, countries

Google has rolled out the multi-search feature to Lens on mobile globally. The feature lets users search using Google Lens with both text and pictures at the same time. The feature will be available in all languages and countries that are supported by Google Lens. Additionally, the search giant has also announced one more feature named ‘Search Screen', that will enable users to search anything that they see on their screen using Google Assistant and Lens.

As announced by Google via its blog post, the multi-search feature that allows users to search with a picture and text at the same time, is now available globally in all languages and regions that are supported by Google Lens. The company has also improved multi search allowing users to search using pictures and text locally. Users can take a shot and use the phrase “near me” to find anything locally. It is currently available in English in the US and will be expanded globally soon.

Another feature that has been added to Lens is the ‘Search Screen.' Google Lens will now be able "search your screen" on Android enabling users to search photos and videos from any website or messaging/video apps directly from their screen using Assistant. Google explained it as “If you can see it, you can search it.” The feature will be rolled out in the coming months. Once enabled, users will have to invoke the Google Assistant, and they should be greeted with a new Search Screen button.

Google Lens is an AI-powered search engine that uses photos or live camera previews instead of words to search. It is now being used over 10 billion times each month, according to Google. And now with the new features, it will definitely become more efficient. The "search screen” feature can be used to know about a particular place or thing and Lens will identify it and let you know about it in more detail.

In November 2022, the Google Lens icon was added to the Google Search homepage. It is now visible alongside the mic icon inside the search box. On clicking the icon, users can choose to drag and drop to upload or paste a file link to perform a search. 

 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Nokia Extends Fibre Broadband Equipment Production to India Amid Rising Demand From Local Customers
Google Pixel 7a Leaked Protective Case Renders Hint at Design of Pixel 6a Successor
