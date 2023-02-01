Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome that will let users translate text within images with ease. The web browser currently allows users to translate text for an entire page. However, the same translation features don't work to translate content from posters, banners, and other images currently. The search engine may reportedly soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to detect the text within the image and translate them. As of now, users can translate text within an image by using Google lens.

According to the report by Android Police via Chrome feature researcher Leopeva64, Google has been developing a new feature to translate text within an image in the web browser. The said feature has been spotted in a new Chromium source code, hinting that a new option will be added to Chrome's translation feature. Once added, the image text transaction feature can be activated with a feature flag.

The report also adds that the new translation option will appear in Chrome's context menu after the rest of the text on the page will be translated by the browser. It is to be noted that the new image translation tool is not live yet in Chrome Beta or Canary. It is still under development. Currently, one can only translate the entire web page by tapping on the translate option available under the menu.

Last month, Google was spotted testing a new “Search” button for its Photos app on Android enabling users to view photos and recognise faces. It will reportedly replace the Lens button on the Photos app that users need to get more info about a particular subject in the photo. The new generic “Search” button will not only scan the faces in a photo but will also do a reverse search for them in the users' Google Photos Library.

Additionally, it will also offer Google Lens features like OCR text selection and identification of objects. Meanwhile, users can tap on the three-dot menu available in the top right corner of a photo and search for more images with the same people or faces in them.

