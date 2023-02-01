Technology News

Google Chrome Is Working on Ability to Translate Text Within Images: Report

Currently, Google allows users to translate text within images in their preferred languages by using Google Lens.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 February 2023 17:39 IST
Google Chrome translate text within images is still under development

Highlights
  • Google Chrome currently allows the translation of entire web pages
  • The new feature has been spotted on the Chromium source code
  • Google Chrome’s new image translation tool isn’t live yet

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome that will let users translate text within images with ease. The web browser currently allows users to translate text for an entire page. However, the same translation features don't work to translate content from posters, banners, and other images currently. The search engine may reportedly soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to detect the text within the image and translate them. As of now, users can translate text within an image by using Google lens.

According to the report by Android Police via Chrome feature researcher Leopeva64, Google has been developing a new feature to translate text within an image in the web browser. The said feature has been spotted in a new Chromium source code, hinting that a new option will be added to Chrome's translation feature. Once added, the image text transaction feature can be activated with a feature flag.

The report also adds that the new translation option will appear in Chrome's context menu after the rest of the text on the page will be translated by the browser. It is to be noted that the new image translation tool is not live yet in Chrome Beta or Canary. It is still under development. Currently, one can only translate the entire web page by tapping on the translate option available under the menu.

Last month, Google was spotted testing a new “Search” button for its Photos app on Android enabling users to view photos and recognise faces. It will reportedly replace the Lens button on the Photos app that users need to get more info about a particular subject in the photo. The new generic “Search” button will not only scan the faces in a photo but will also do a reverse search for them in the users' Google Photos Library.

Additionally, it will also offer Google Lens features like OCR text selection and identification of objects. Meanwhile, users can tap on the three-dot menu available in the top right corner of a photo and search for more images with the same people or faces in them. 

 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Google Chrome translate text, Google Lens
