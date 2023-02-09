Google Pixel 7a — the purported mid-range successor to the Pixel 6a — is expected to be released in mid-2023. The design, key specifications and other details about this Google-branded smartphone have previously been leaked online. The Pixel 7a smartphone is said to feature a similar design and dimensions to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, with elements of the Pixel 7. Recently leaked renders of a protective case for the purported Pixel 7a appear to match previously leaked images related to the smartphone's design.

Leaked images of a protective case for the purported Pixel 7a handset posted to Slashleaks suggest that the phone is likely to have a similar camera unit placement as the Pixel 7 series. Meanwhile, the camera module appears to be thinner and the bezels around the display are shown to be a bit thicker. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the device, while the speaker grille and a USB Type-C port are located at the bottom of the device in the leaked images.

It is worth noting that these images appear to match recent leaks related to the design of the rumoured Google handset.

Previous design leaks suggested that the Google Pixel 7a will feature a raised camera strip on the rear panel, similar to the Pixel 7 lineup. The two rear camera sensors appear to be located close together, with the LED flash slightly further away. It was also shown with slim bezels and a slightly thick chin on the front. There was a hole-punch cutout in the centre for the front camera. The volume and power buttons appeared to be on the right edge, while the SIM tray is located on the left.

The Pixel 7a has also been tipped to feature the same 50-megapixel Samsung sensor as the Pixel 6 series, as well as a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. It would be the first time a telephoto sensor appears in the Pixel A-series. In fact, telephoto sensors were previously only found in high-end "Pro" Pixel models. However, as Google is yet to reveal plans to launch the Pixel 7a, it is worth taking these leaked details with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, the smartphone is said to sport a Samsung-built 90Hz 1080p OLED panel display for its ostensibly low-cost offering, according to previous reports.

The purported Google Pixel 7a is also expected to be equipped with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Pixel 7 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

