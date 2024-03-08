Google might be testing two new features for its Phone app. Reportedly, the Google Phone app now shows WhatsApp call history integrated with normal calls. Some users have also seen a new video call shortcut on the call screen, which redirects the call to Google Meet. These new features appear to have been rolled out to a small batch of users who had signed up for the tech giant's Android Beta Program. Recently, the company rolled out a couple of new features for Google Drive as well.

The two features were collectively reported by 9to5Google based on posts from other users on X (formerly known as Twitter). The report claims that the feature has begun popping up on Pixel phones and some other devices. The WhatsApp call history feature was spotted by the user @Kishore9196 who also posted a screenshot of his call history.

In the screenshot, call logs can be seen on the Google Phone app. One particular call was labelled ‘WhatsApp' where the carrier and channel information is shown. All the other usual options including calling, video calling, messaging, and history were also visible in the log. This indicates that Google might be working on creating an integrated call log, however, whether the support is only extended to WhatsApp or if other messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal will also be included is not known.

Replying to a comment, the user also confirmed that he is a beta tester and was running Google Phone v124.0.608164421-publicbeta and Whatsapp 2.24.6.6. Interestingly, the integrated call log feature has been available on iOS for quite some time.

The second feature was shared by tipster Mishaal Rahman with other users confirming it. Rahman said, “The Phone by Google app is starting to show a new "video call" chip during phone calls for some users. Tapping this chip opens a page that lets you quickly invite the person you're calling to a Google Meet call.” The feature was spotted on Google Pixel 5a while also running a beta version of the Phone app. While the app already allows users to make Google Meet calls this shortcut apparently lets users switch to the video calling app while on the calling screen.

