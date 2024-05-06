Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live in India where an extensive series of products are being offered at discounted rates. Items like fashion essentials, home furnishing and appliances, as well as personal gadgets like smartwatches, laptops, smartphones and more, are available at lower prices than their usual value. The sale which kicked off in the country on May 2, the same time as the ongoing Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, will conclude on May 7. Before the sale ends, check out some of the best deals you can get on 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch smart televisions below.

Some additional benefits are also available to buyers that can help them buy a certain item at lower prices than the sale amount. These include bank offers; for instance, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard Credit Card users are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000. Amazon is also extending extra discount coupons of up to Rs. 4,000 to lower the effective price further. On a minimum order of Rs. 1,500 using Amazon Pay UPI, customers can also get Rs. 100 cashback. No-cost EMI options are available to Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users.

You can also check out the list of best deals on QLED and 4K smart TVs we compiled previously.

Best 50-inch to 65-inch smart TV deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

