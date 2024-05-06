Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on 50-Inch to 65-Inch Smart TVs

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is offering a wide range of items at discounted rates.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 May 2024 16:19 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on 50-Inch to 65-Inch Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will conclude on May 7

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started in India on May 2
  • The Amazon sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live in India where an extensive series of products are being offered at discounted rates. Items like fashion essentials, home furnishing and appliances, as well as personal gadgets like smartwatches, laptops, smartphones and more, are available at lower prices than their usual value. The sale which kicked off in the country on May 2, the same time as the ongoing Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, will conclude on May 7. Before the sale ends, check out some of the best deals you can get on 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch smart televisions below.

Some additional benefits are also available to buyers that can help them buy a certain item at lower prices than the sale amount. These include bank offers; for instance, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard Credit Card users are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000. Amazon is also extending extra discount coupons of up to Rs. 4,000 to lower the effective price further. On a minimum order of Rs. 1,500 using Amazon Pay UPI, customers can also get Rs. 100 cashback. No-cost EMI options are available to Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users.

You can also check out the list of best deals on QLED and 4K smart TVs we compiled previously.

Best 50-inch to 65-inch smart TV deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 74,990
OnePlus 65-inch Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 69,999
Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL Rs. 99,900 Rs. 65,990
LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC Rs. 1,14,900 Rs. 64,990
Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L Rs. 99,900 Rs. 55,990
Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL Rs. 68,900 Rs. 45,990
LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC Rs. 71,990 Rs. 43,990
Panasonic 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-55MX660DX Rs. 62,990 Rs. 41,990
Acer 55-inch V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD Rs. 69,999 Rs. 35,999
Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K Rs. 69,999 Rs. 34,999
TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G Rs. 1,21,990 Rs.34,990
Xiaomi 50-inch X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN Rs. 44,999 Rs. 32,999
Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50E7K Rs. 59,999 Rs. 29,999
Acer 50-inch Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL Rs. 49,999 Rs. 26,999

 

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon, Samsung, OnePlus, Acer, TCL, Hisense, LG, Xiaomi, Panasonic, Sony
