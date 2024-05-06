Technology News
iPhone 17 Series Said to Get Smaller Dynamic Island; Apple Could Unveil iPhone 17 Slim in 2025

iPhone 17 series is tipped to feature 24-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 May 2024
iPhone 17 Series Said to Get Smaller Dynamic Island; Apple Could Unveil iPhone 17 Slim in 2025

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM

  • We got some clues about what to expect from Apple's 2025 iPhone lineup
  • The iPhone 17 release date will likely be next year's fall
  • iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim could run on a A18 or A19 chip
iPhone 16 series is expected to go official in the second half of this year but we are now hearing rumours concerning the next generation of Apple's iPhone lineup. The purported iPhone 17 family is tipped to come with a refreshed design, front-facing camera upgrades, and a smaller Dynamic Island among other improvements. Apple could also introduce a 'Slim' variant with the iPhone 17 series replacing the Plus version. The iPhone 17 Pro models are said to be powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research revealed details about the iPhone 17 series in his research note. According to the analyst, the 2025 iPhone family will include four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone Slim model could replace the “Plus” model and offer a “slim design".

The vanilla iPhone 17 is said to get a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 17 Slim could sport a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively.

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, and iPhone 17 Pro will all have an aluminium design that is “more complex”, adds the report. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to get a titanium build and a “narrowed Dynamic Island". To reduce the size of the Face ID sensor, Apple could use “metalens” technology for the proximity sensor in this top-end variant. The other models in the iPhone 17 lineup are said to retain the current design.

Apple's regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim could run on an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to be powered by an A19 Pro chip alongside 12GB RAM. This would be a significant upgrade over the current iPhone models. The ongoing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 8GB of RAM.

Pu reportedly opines that all four iPhone 17 models will feature 24-megapixel front-facing cameras. Currently, Apple packs 12-megapixel front-facing cameras in the iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple is very consistent with its iPhone release dates. Given that, we can expect the iPhone 17 series to be released in September 2025.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Vivo Y18, Y18e With MediaTek Helio G85 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iPhone 17 Series Said to Get Smaller Dynamic Island; Apple Could Unveil iPhone 17 Slim in 2025
