Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Messages May Soon Allow Users to Send HD, HD+ Quality Photos Over RCS: Report

Google Messages May Soon Allow Users to Send HD, HD+ Quality Photos Over RCS: Report

The feature is now available to select beta users.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024 13:06 IST
Google Messages May Soon Allow Users to Send HD, HD+ Quality Photos Over RCS: Report

Photo Credit: Google

HD+ option will keep the original quality of the image intact

Highlights
  • The HD option will allow users to share images faster
  • However, the HD option will reduce the quality as well
  • The HD+ option, on the other hand, will use more data and time
Advertisement

Google Messages may soon allow users to send high-quality images over RCS. The feature is currently said to be available for certain beta users. It is similar to the HD image-sharing option that WhatsApp offers, where a user can choose to send an image in a standard version with maximum compression or an HD option with lesser compression. In late 2023, Google added support for Ultra HDR images in the Messages app. Although it utilises more data, it delivers a higher-quality image. 

Google Messages HD Photo Sharing

Google Messages is testing a feature to allow users to share images with little to no compression, according to an Android Authority report. The report says that an HD and an HD+ option were spotted in the Photo Picker of the app in the latest Messages beta (version messages.android_20241029_00_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic). 

With the HD option, users will be able to share images faster with reduced quality, while the HD+ option will allow Messages users to share an image in its original quality, with no compression. However, the latter will also use more data than the former and will take a relatively longer time to send.

Once the users select the resolution that they want to share the image in, the icon for the same will appear on the bottom right of the image with a checkmark on it. The feature is expected to roll out to all Messages users soon.

Earlier this year, Google Messages introduced a feature that allows users to edit RCS messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. WhatsApp has a similar feature. Notably, as far as image sharing is concerned, WhatsApp supports only an HD option alongside the Standard one and does not include an HD+ option.

In September, Google also rolled out several features for the Messages app to improve user privacy and protect them from suspicious calls and messages.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Messages, RCS, Photo quality, HD Images, RCS Chat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Cloud Will Make Multi-Factor Authentication Mandatory for All Users Starting 2025
Nintendo Switch Games Will Be Playable on Switch Successor, Nintendo Confirms

Related Stories

Google Messages May Soon Allow Users to Send HD, HD+ Quality Photos Over RCS: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When Xiaomi Could Launch the Redmi A4 5G, Note 14 Series in India
  2. Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  4. Suzuki Debuts First-Ever EV Called e Vitara With These Features
  5. Bitcoin Creates New All Time High Trading Close to $75,000
  6. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  7. Google Messages May Soon Allow Users to Send HD Quality Photos: Report
  8. Android 16 Could Be Rolled Out for Pixel Devices on This Date
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G OxygenOS 15 CBT Begins in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for Phone 2 Rolling Out With New Customisation Options, More Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Surfaces With Higher Scores in Latest Benchmark
  3. Gemini AI Assistant Gets Google Home Extension, Can Control Smart Home Devices
  4. Google Messages May Soon Allow Users to Send HD, HD+ Quality Photos Over RCS: Report
  5. Google Cloud Will Make Multi-Factor Authentication Mandatory for All Users Starting 2025
  6. Nintendo Switch Games Will Be Playable on Switch Successor, Nintendo Confirms
  7. Suzuki e Vitara With Electric 4WD System Unveiled as Company's First-Ever EV; India Launch Set for 2025
  8. Xiaomi India to Launch Redmi A4 5G in November, Redmi Note 14 Series in December: Report
  9. Bitcoin Creates New All Time High Trading Close to $75,000 Ahead of US Election Results
  10. Honor X9c With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, IP65M Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »