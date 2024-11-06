Google Messages may soon allow users to send high-quality images over RCS. The feature is currently said to be available for certain beta users. It is similar to the HD image-sharing option that WhatsApp offers, where a user can choose to send an image in a standard version with maximum compression or an HD option with lesser compression. In late 2023, Google added support for Ultra HDR images in the Messages app. Although it utilises more data, it delivers a higher-quality image.

Google Messages HD Photo Sharing

Google Messages is testing a feature to allow users to share images with little to no compression, according to an Android Authority report. The report says that an HD and an HD+ option were spotted in the Photo Picker of the app in the latest Messages beta (version messages.android_20241029_00_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic).

With the HD option, users will be able to share images faster with reduced quality, while the HD+ option will allow Messages users to share an image in its original quality, with no compression. However, the latter will also use more data than the former and will take a relatively longer time to send.

Once the users select the resolution that they want to share the image in, the icon for the same will appear on the bottom right of the image with a checkmark on it. The feature is expected to roll out to all Messages users soon.

Earlier this year, Google Messages introduced a feature that allows users to edit RCS messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. WhatsApp has a similar feature. Notably, as far as image sharing is concerned, WhatsApp supports only an HD option alongside the Standard one and does not include an HD+ option.

In September, Google also rolled out several features for the Messages app to improve user privacy and protect them from suspicious calls and messages.

