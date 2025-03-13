Technology News
English Edition
  Google Addresses Slowdown Issues in Messages; 'Significantly' Improves Media Receiving Performance

Google Addresses Slowdown Issues in Messages; ‘Significantly’ Improves Media Receiving Performance

Messages users may be able to see a “noticeable difference” now, as per Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 11:35 IST
Google Addresses Slowdown Issues in Messages; ‘Significantly’ Improves Media Receiving Performance

Photo Credit: Google

The company has addressed issues related to media receiving performance

Highlights
  • Users complained of pixelated images, app freezing in Messages
  • Google says its updates improve media receiving performance significantly
  • Those still facing problems can submit feedback to Google
Google has addressed several issues within its Messages app which caused it to suffer “slowdowns and failures”. The Mountain View-based technology giant says its team has been actively working to fix the problems and has rolled out several recent updates aimed at improving the media receiving performance “significantly”. While the changes have been made and users will be able to see a difference, those still suffering from the issues can submit feedback to Google.

Google Rolls Out Fixes for Messages App

According to Google's support page, the slowdown and failure issues were disruptive and also “complex”. In one of the instances, users on various social media platforms complained about an issue related to Rich Communication Services (RCS) which caused a received image to appear pixelated before it was fully loaded. The same applied to videos too, with the incoming videos appearing blurry and not viewable. Meanwhile, freezing and slowdown issues were also reported.

The tech giant says it has been hard at work to address the aforementioned issues by “significantly” improving the media receiving performance. Messages users may be able to see a “noticeable difference” now, as per Google.

If the issues still persist for some, they can submit feedback to the company. On the support page, Google says, “Your feedback is absolutely essential as we work to make Messages better for everyone”.

This development builds upon the recent rollout of new features in the Google Messages app. The company has introduced a new Scam Detection feature which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to identify text patterns typically used by scammers. It will then proceed to show real-time alerts on the phone with the text "Likely Scam". Users will be presented with two options — Not a scam and Report & block.

The company says Scam Detection in Messages is designed to identify messages from scammers looking to steal money from unsuspecting users. To protect privacy, the processing of messages is done on-device, as per Google.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Main Camera, Improved Under-Display Camera

