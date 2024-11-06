Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Switch Games Will Be Playable on Switch Successor, Nintendo Confirms

Nintendo Switch Games Will Be Playable on Switch Successor, Nintendo Confirms

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced during the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 November 2024 12:47 IST
Nintendo Switch Games Will Be Playable on Switch Successor, Nintendo Confirms

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch has sold 146 million units since launch
  • Nintendo reported a quarterly decline in Switch sales
  • The company reported its financial results for Q2 FY 2025 on Wednesday
Advertisement

The successor to the Nintendo Switch will support backwards compatibility with the Switch, Nintendo confirmed Wednesday. At a company briefing, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced that Nintendo Switch software would be playable on the Switch 2. While announcing the company's second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025, Furukawa also reiterated that the Nintendo Switch successor would be announced during the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2 Backwards Compatibility

Nintendo also confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online, the company's subscription service for Switch that provides access to online multiplayer, cloud saves and a library of select games from older consoles, will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2.

“This is Furukawa. At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch,” the Nintendo president said in X post sent from the official handle of the company. “Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date.”

While detailing Nintendo's second quarter financial results for FY 2025, Furukawa said it was important for the company to support long-term relationships with its consumers. “We believe that it is important for Nintendo's future to make use of Nintendo Account and carry over the good relationship that we have built with the over 100 million annual playing users on Nintendo Switch to its successor,” he said.

“In addition to being able to play Nintendo Switch software they currently own, consumers will be able to choose their next purchase from a broad selection of titles released for Nintendo Switch,” he added.

Furukawa did not provide additional details about the launch timeline of the Nintendo Switch 2, but the console will be officially announced before the end of the financial year 2025, Nintendo has confirmed.

Nintendo reported its financial results for the second quarter, ending September 30, 2024, Wednesday, confirming a YoY decline in both hardware and software sales. The company sold 4.72 million units of the Nintendo Switch in the quarter, a 31 percent decline in quarterly sales compared to FY 2024. Consequently, the Japanese company adjusted its FY 25 Switch sales forecast to 12.5 million units, down from the previous estimated sales of 13.5 million units. The company also confirmed that the cumulative sales for the Nintendo Switch had reached 146 million units.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Xiaomi India to Launch Redmi A4 5G in November, Redmi Note 14 Series in December: Report

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch Games Will Be Playable on Switch Successor, Nintendo Confirms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Here's When Xiaomi Could Launch the Redmi A4 5G, Note 14 Series in India
  3. Android 16 Could Be Rolled Out for Pixel Devices on This Date
  4. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  5. World's Largest Ocean Predator-Prey Event Captured Off Norway's Coast
  6. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  7. Suzuki Debuts First-Ever EV Called e Vitara With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini AI Assistant Gets Google Home Extension, Can Control Smart Home Devices
  2. Google Messages May Soon Allow Users to Send HD, HD+ Quality Photos Over RCS: Report
  3. Google Cloud Will Make Multi-Factor Authentication Mandatory for All Users Starting 2025
  4. Nintendo Switch Games Will Be Playable on Switch Successor, Nintendo Confirms
  5. Suzuki e Vitara With Electric 4WD System Unveiled as Company's First-Ever EV; India Launch Set for 2025
  6. Xiaomi India to Launch Redmi A4 5G in November, Redmi Note 14 Series in December: Report
  7. Bitcoin Creates New All Time High Trading Close to $75,000 Ahead of US Election Results
  8. Honor X9c With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, IP65M Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Maruti Suzuki, Qualcomm Join Forces for Use of Snapdragon Elite Chips in Vehicles: Report
  10. Android 16 Release Date Leak Hints at a Much Sooner Rollout Than Previous Updates: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »