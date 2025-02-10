Google Messages is reportedly working on adding a new feature that will allow users to make video calls via WhatsApp. As per the report, the feature is not currently active and was found within the code of the app. It reportedly activates when the caller does not have Google Meet installed on their device. This feature is said to make the video-calling process on the Mountain View-based tech giant's first-party app easier for users. Separately, a report claimed that the app recently merged the camera viewfinder and the gallery picker when opening the camera option.

Google Messages Could Reportedly Integrate WhatsApp Video Calling

According to an Android Authority report, Google Messages could soon integrate WhatsApp's video calling feature into Google Messages. The publication spotted the feature within the Google Messages version 20250131. A flag for the feature was found within the code, which was activated. As such, it is currently not available for users to try out.

Google Messages WhatsApp integration

Photo Credit: Android Authority

Based on screenshots shared by the publication, a prompt suggesting users make video calls via WhatsApp shows up when they tap the video call icon in Google Messages. However, the feature reportedly only shows up if the caller does not have Google Meet installed. Notably, currently, users can only make video calls via Meet, and if they do not have it installed, the app prompts them to install the app and try again.

With this new feature, when making a video call via WhatsApp, the app does not take the user to the messaging app. Instead, it is said to directly open the video call interface in full-screen. This feature could save users several clicks if their primary messaging app is Google Messages.

However, the report claimed that the feature only works in individual chats. In group chats, the app can initiate video calls via Meet only. Additionally, if the person on the other end does not have WhatsApp installed, Google Messages reportedly does not prompt the WhatsApp video call pop-up.

Notably, the feature has not been officially announced by Google and some of the reported behaviours can be different, in case the feature ever makes it to the public domain.