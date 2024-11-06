Technology News
English Edition
  Google Cloud Will Make Multi Factor Authentication Mandatory for All Users Starting 2025

Google Cloud Will Make Multi-Factor Authentication Mandatory for All Users Starting 2025

Users will need to enrol in MFA to use Google Cloud Console, Firebase Console, and gCloud.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024 13:01 IST
Google Cloud Will Make Multi-Factor Authentication Mandatory for All Users Starting 2025

Photo Credit: Google

Google first launched 2-step verification for users over 10 years ago

Highlights
  • MFA will become mandatory for Google Cloud users in 2025
  • Google says 70 percent of users are already enrolled in MFA
  • Its rollout will take place in three stages beginning this year
Google Cloud will soon make multi-factor authentication (MFA) mandatory for all users, the platform's Vice President of Engineering announced on Tuesday. The company says this decision has been taken in a bid to strengthen the cloud platform's security without affecting the convenient online experience that it provides. Its rollout will commence in a phased approach, and enterprises and users will receive notification from Google Cloud ahead of the deployment of the mandatory MFA.

Mandatory MFA on Google Cloud

In a blog post, Mayank Upadhyay, Vice President of Engineering at Google Cloud announced that the platform will make MFA mandatory for all users who currently use a password as the sole means of authentication when logging in. At present, 70 percent of Cloud users already take advantage of additional MFA authentication, the company says. This measure will be implemented worldwide for enterprises as well as individual users in a phased approach starting in 2025.

To enable MFA for Google Account, users need to:

  1. Access the security settings by navigating to the security.google.com website.
  2. Select 2-Step Verification under the How you sign in to Google tab.
  3. Follow the on-screen instructions like adding a phone number to complete the process.

    google mfa phase Google Cloud MFA

    Google Cloud's Phased Rollout of MFA
    Photo Credit: Google

Phase one of its rollout plan will commence this month where it will encourage the adoption of MFA by providing helpful reminders and more information about the technology in the Cloud Console. It will also provide resources for planning and a smooth transition to MFA. Starting Early 2025, phase two will begin and MFA for new and existing Google Cloud users will become mandatory. Users will need to enrol in MFA to use platforms like Google Cloud Console, Firebase Console and gCloud.

Phase three of the rollout will commence by the end of 2025 and using MFA will become mandatory for those using federated authentication while signing into Google Cloud. They will be provided flexible options for signing in, such as enabling MFA with the primary identity provider or using it directly via the Google account.

Comments

Google cloud, Google, MFA
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Cloud Will Make Multi-Factor Authentication Mandatory for All Users Starting 2025
