Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini AI Assistant Could Soon Let Users Make Calls, Send Messages From Lockscreen

Gemini AI Assistant Could Soon Let Users Make Calls, Send Messages From Lockscreen

Google is also reportedly making the floating Gemini text field slimmer than before.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 16:18 IST
Gemini AI Assistant Could Soon Let Users Make Calls, Send Messages From Lockscreen

Users will reportedly still have to unlock the device to view messages containing personal content

Highlights
  • The changes were reportedly spotted in the Google app beta v15.42
  • Currently only Google Assistant can make calls on the locked screen
  • Gemini extensions are also said to be separated into categories
Advertisement

Gemini AI assistant, the recently added artificial intelligence (AI) virtual assistant for Android smartphones, is reportedly getting new capabilities. Ever since its release earlier this year, one of the major concern was lack of integration with first-party and third-party apps. Over the months, the Mountain View-based tech giant solved some of the issues with various extensions that support access to different apps and functionalities. Now, a new report claims that Gemini on Android devices will be able to make calls and send messages from the lock screen.

Gemini on Lock Screen

According to an Android Authority report, the new Gemini AI assistant features were spotted in the Google app beta version 15.42.30.28.arm64. The features are not currently visible and were found during the Android application package (APK) teardown process.

gemini lock screen calls Gemini lock screen

Calling and messaging feature on lock screen via Gemini
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The publication also shared a screenshot of the feature. Based on the screenshot, a new option has reportedly appeared in the Gemini on the lock screen menu in Gemini's Settings. This new option is titled “Make calls and send messages without unlocking” followed by a toggle switch. Users can reportedly turn it on if they wish to use this functionalities.

Notably, currently users can make calls and send messages even when their devices are locked using Google Assistant. However, this new feature reportedly extends the capability to the AI-powered virtual assistant as well. As per the screenshot, users will still have to unlock the device to see incoming messages that contain personal content.

gemini new design android authority Gemini floating text field

Redesigned Gemini AI assistant interface
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

Additionally, Google is reportedly also improving the floating Gemini text field overlay. Based on another screenshot shared, the new interface is a slimmer text box with two separate boxes that contain the options “Ask about this page” and “Summarise this page”. This new design reportedly replaces the large floating box which users currently get.

Further, the publication claimed that the extensions page of Gemini AI assistant is also getting a minor makeover. Instead of showing all the extensions in the same space, the new design reportedly separates the extensions into different categories. Some of the categories are said to be Communication, Device Control, Travel, Media, and Productivity. It is currently not known when these features might be rolled out to users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Visa’s Crypto Partner Firm Transak Confirms Data Breach, Over 92,500 Users Impacted
BSNL Rolls Out Spam Protection and Other New Services, Introduces New Logo Ahead of Commercial 4G Launch

Related Stories

Gemini AI Assistant Could Soon Let Users Make Calls, Send Messages From Lockscreen
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  6. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  8. Xiaomi 15 Set to Launch This Month With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
  9. iQOO 13 to Launch on October 30; Design, India Availability Confirmed
  10. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Chipset for Mobile Device
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Feature to Share Music on Status Updates
  2. Elon Musk's xAI Launches New API With Function Calling Capability, Available With Grok-Beta AI Model
  3. iQOO 13 Launch Date Set for October 30; Design, Colour Options, India Availability Confirmed
  4. Gemini AI Assistant Could Soon Let Users Make Calls, Send Messages From Lockscreen
  5. Xiaomi 15 to Launch This Month as the First Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phone in Global Markets
  6. Snapdragon Summit: Samsung to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip on Upcoming Phones; Could Arrive on Galaxy S25 Series
  7. BSNL Rolls Out Spam Protection and Other New Services, Introduces New Logo Ahead of Commercial 4G Launch
  8. Visa’s Crypto Partner Firm Transak Confirms Data Breach, Over 92,500 Users Impacted
  9. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel, 10,000mAh Capacity Launched in India
  10. Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »