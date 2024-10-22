Gemini AI assistant, the recently added artificial intelligence (AI) virtual assistant for Android smartphones, is reportedly getting new capabilities. Ever since its release earlier this year, one of the major concern was lack of integration with first-party and third-party apps. Over the months, the Mountain View-based tech giant solved some of the issues with various extensions that support access to different apps and functionalities. Now, a new report claims that Gemini on Android devices will be able to make calls and send messages from the lock screen.

Gemini on Lock Screen

According to an Android Authority report, the new Gemini AI assistant features were spotted in the Google app beta version 15.42.30.28.arm64. The features are not currently visible and were found during the Android application package (APK) teardown process.

Calling and messaging feature on lock screen via Gemini

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The publication also shared a screenshot of the feature. Based on the screenshot, a new option has reportedly appeared in the Gemini on the lock screen menu in Gemini's Settings. This new option is titled “Make calls and send messages without unlocking” followed by a toggle switch. Users can reportedly turn it on if they wish to use this functionalities.

Notably, currently users can make calls and send messages even when their devices are locked using Google Assistant. However, this new feature reportedly extends the capability to the AI-powered virtual assistant as well. As per the screenshot, users will still have to unlock the device to see incoming messages that contain personal content.

Redesigned Gemini AI assistant interface

Photo Credit: Android Authority

Additionally, Google is reportedly also improving the floating Gemini text field overlay. Based on another screenshot shared, the new interface is a slimmer text box with two separate boxes that contain the options “Ask about this page” and “Summarise this page”. This new design reportedly replaces the large floating box which users currently get.

Further, the publication claimed that the extensions page of Gemini AI assistant is also getting a minor makeover. Instead of showing all the extensions in the same space, the new design reportedly separates the extensions into different categories. Some of the categories are said to be Communication, Device Control, Travel, Media, and Productivity. It is currently not known when these features might be rolled out to users.