Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android

Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android

Google is also adding a price tracking feature to Chrome for Android, and bringing support for more games on parked vehicles with Android Auto.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2025 14:00 IST
Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android

Google's new features are expected to roll out to users in the coming weeks

Highlights
  • Google Messages can now detect scam messages using on-device processing
  • Chrome will allow users to track prices of products on the web
  • Android Auto has been updated with support for more games
Advertisement

Google is introducing four new features on Android that are designed to protect users from scam messages, help them share their location securely, track prices while browsing the web, and stay entertained while their vehicle is parked. The company says that its new scam detection feature on Google Messages uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify messages and shows users a real-time warning, and the detection is done privately, on the user's smartphone. These features are expected to roll out to Android handsets in the coming weeks.

Google Messages Updated With Real-Time AI-Powered Scam Detection

The company says that the new AI-powered Scam Detection feature on Google Messages will rely on AI to identify text patterns that are typically used by scammers to show real-time alerts on a user's smartphone. These alerts will include a message with the text "Likely Scam" and users will be presented with two buttons — Not a scam and Report & block.

scam detection messages google google messages

Scam Detection on Google Messages
Photo Credit: Google

 

According to Google, the new Scam Detection feature is designed to identify messages from scammers looking to steal money from unsuspecting users. The processing of received messages in order to identify a suspected scam message is done on-device to protect user privacy, according to the company.

Find My Now Supports Live Location Sharing

The Find My Device app was designed to help users keep track of their smartphones, tablets, and other accessories, but Google is now expanding its functionality to allow live location sharing with trusted contacts. This functionality is currently available on Apple's Find My app, which also shows the users' locations on a map.

Google says that users can set a specific duration while sharing their live location with a contact — options include an hour, a day, a custom duration, or indefinitely. The Find My Devices app will also show users the battery level of friends and family members who have opted to share their live location.

Chrome for Android Introduces Price Tracking Feature

Users who access shopping sites using Chrome for Android will soon see a new icon in the browser's address bar while browsing the web. While there are several price tracker extensions for Chrome on macOS, Windows, and Linux, Google's browser for Android doesn't support these add-ons. The search giant has now built the functionality into the mobile version of Chrome.

location sharing google location sharing

Live Location Sharing on Android
Photo Credit: Google

 

According to the company, users will see a new icon on the Chrome address bar that reveals when the price of a particular product has dropped. The browser will show users a chart that shows the price history of the product over the past couple of months. Users can also tap on the Track button to receive a notification when the price of the product drops.

Google Brings More Games to Android Auto

When a vehicle with Android Auto is parked, users will be able to play games to pass the time. Google will allow users to download games like Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2 and Beach Buggy Racing on their smartphone, which will make it available on Android Auto.

The company's post suggests that these games will only be available when a vehicle is parked, in order to prevent users from getting distracted with these games in a running vehicle. All of the features listed above are expected to roll out to users in the coming weeks. If past releases are any indication, users should see a notification informing them of new features that are available on their smartphone.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Google Messages, Scam Detection, Android, Google Chrome, Find My Device, Location Sharing, Live Location Sharing, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Appeals to Overturn UK Order to Remove Advanced Data Protection: Report

Related Stories

Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  3. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  4. Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription from Prepaid Recharge Plans
  5. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G and Other Phones
  6. MWC 2025: Qualcomm's Savi Soin on "Made for India" Products and Strategy
#Latest Stories
  1. ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased
  3. Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Cohere for AI Releases Open-Source Aya Vision Models for Computer Vision-Based Tasks
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Surface Online; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. 20,000-Year-Old Transport Marks in New Mexico Reveal Early American Mobility
  7. Crime Patrol to Stream on Netflix from March 17: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
  9. Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Game Changer Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan Starrer Movie in Hindi Language Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »