Google is introducing four new features on Android that are designed to protect users from scam messages, help them share their location securely, track prices while browsing the web, and stay entertained while their vehicle is parked. The company says that its new scam detection feature on Google Messages uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify messages and shows users a real-time warning, and the detection is done privately, on the user's smartphone. These features are expected to roll out to Android handsets in the coming weeks.

Google Messages Updated With Real-Time AI-Powered Scam Detection

The company says that the new AI-powered Scam Detection feature on Google Messages will rely on AI to identify text patterns that are typically used by scammers to show real-time alerts on a user's smartphone. These alerts will include a message with the text "Likely Scam" and users will be presented with two buttons — Not a scam and Report & block.

Scam Detection on Google Messages

Photo Credit: Google

According to Google, the new Scam Detection feature is designed to identify messages from scammers looking to steal money from unsuspecting users. The processing of received messages in order to identify a suspected scam message is done on-device to protect user privacy, according to the company.

Find My Now Supports Live Location Sharing

The Find My Device app was designed to help users keep track of their smartphones, tablets, and other accessories, but Google is now expanding its functionality to allow live location sharing with trusted contacts. This functionality is currently available on Apple's Find My app, which also shows the users' locations on a map.

Google says that users can set a specific duration while sharing their live location with a contact — options include an hour, a day, a custom duration, or indefinitely. The Find My Devices app will also show users the battery level of friends and family members who have opted to share their live location.

Chrome for Android Introduces Price Tracking Feature

Users who access shopping sites using Chrome for Android will soon see a new icon in the browser's address bar while browsing the web. While there are several price tracker extensions for Chrome on macOS, Windows, and Linux, Google's browser for Android doesn't support these add-ons. The search giant has now built the functionality into the mobile version of Chrome.

Live Location Sharing on Android

Photo Credit: Google

According to the company, users will see a new icon on the Chrome address bar that reveals when the price of a particular product has dropped. The browser will show users a chart that shows the price history of the product over the past couple of months. Users can also tap on the Track button to receive a notification when the price of the product drops.

Google Brings More Games to Android Auto

When a vehicle with Android Auto is parked, users will be able to play games to pass the time. Google will allow users to download games like Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2 and Beach Buggy Racing on their smartphone, which will make it available on Android Auto.

The company's post suggests that these games will only be available when a vehicle is parked, in order to prevent users from getting distracted with these games in a running vehicle. All of the features listed above are expected to roll out to users in the coming weeks. If past releases are any indication, users should see a notification informing them of new features that are available on their smartphone.