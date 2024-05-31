Technology News

Google's Latest Android Feature Drop Brings RCS Message Editing, Instant Hotspot Feature

Google says users can now fix typos for up to 15 minutes after sending RCS messages.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2024 18:15 IST
Google's Latest Android Feature Drop Brings RCS Message Editing, Instant Hotspot Feature

Photo Credit: Google

Users can connect multiple devices to the same hotspot without having to enter the password, Google says.

Highlights
  • Google has rolled out seven new features for Android devices.
  • Users can now edit RCS messages and switch devices during video calls
  • Digital car key support has been expanded to MINI models
Google announced seven new Android features for applications such as Meet, Home, Messages and Wear OS on Thursday. One of the highlights of the latest Android feature drop is the ability to edit RCS messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. Unlike announcements made at Google I/O 2024 where several features were limited to Pixel smartphones, these features are expected to be available to Android devices across devices and regions, although some features may be limited based on the region a user lives in.

RCS Message Editing

In a blog post, Google announced that it is bringing a feature that lets users edit RCS messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. This feature is said to be available via Google Messages – the company's text messaging app.

To edit a message, tap and hold on a sent RCS message and a new edit icon will be displayed on the top banner. Users can tap on the icon to modify their message, as long as it was sent within the last 15 minutes, according to the company.

Instant Hotspot and Device Switching

Google says that it will soon bring an ‘instant hotspot' feature that will enable users to connect a tablet or a Chromebook to an Android smartphone's hotspot without needing to type in the password. It is also bringing an update to Cross-Device Services that will let users switch between devices such as smartphones, web browsers or tablets for video calls.

Google claims that Android smartphones can now also be used as digital car keys with lock/unlock, vehicle start functionalities. The feature has been rolled out with support for select MINI models and will be expanded to Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles soon.

Furthermore, the company says users can now control their smart devices using the Google Home Favorites widget on Android smartphones and the Google Home Favorites tile and complication on WearOS-powered smartwatches.

Google Wallet users using WearOS-powered smartwatches in the US and Germany can now make payments with PayPal, according to the company. Lastly, it says new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations will be rolling out soon, which can be shared as stickers by entering two emoji via Gboard.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Android Feature Drop, Android, Google Messages, RCS, Instant hotspot, Wear OS, Google Meet, Google Home
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Google's Latest Android Feature Drop Brings RCS Message Editing, Instant Hotspot Feature
