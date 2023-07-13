Google Pay has introduced new UPI Lite services on its platform to make digital transactions a more seamless experience. With UPI Lite, users will be able to perform quick digital payments with just one click, without the need to enter the UPI PIN that is otherwise used for Google Pay transactions. However, there are a few limitations in order to ensure the money of the user is safe. UPI Lite allows a maximum instant transactions of up to Rs. 200 at a time, while the account can only be loaded with maximum Rs. 2,000, twice a day.

Google on Thursday announced the launch of new UPI Lite feature on its Google Pay platform. The new service is aimed at making digital payments easier for users and will not require the use of the UPI PIN. Transactions can be performed with the help of a single click. Moreover, Lite account will not rely on real-time bank transactions, despite being linked to the user's bank account, as per Google. Due to this, UPI Lite ensures quick transactions at any hour of the day.

However, to avoid any mishaps, Google has introduced security measures to ensure that the user's money is safe during these online payments. The UPI Lite account can be loaded with a maximum limit of Rs. 4,000. Moreover, users can do instant UPI transactions of only up to Rs. 200 at a time.

How to activate UPI Lite feature on Google Pay To activate UPI Lite feature, a user needs to have a Google Pay account On the account, one needs to go the profile page and click on activate UPI Lite Follow the account linking process, as indicated Once the process is done, users can add funds of up to Rs. 2,000 If a user chooses to complete a transaction under Rs. 200, it will automatically be redirected to the UPI Lite account In order to complete their transaction, users need to choose “Pay PIN-Free” option

