Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pay UPI Lite Feature for Pin Free Digital Transactions Announced: Here's How to Use

Google Pay UPI Lite Feature for Pin-Free Digital Transactions Announced: Here's How to Use

UPI Lite service is aimed at making digital payments easier for users without the need of UPI PIN.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2023 19:13 IST
Google Pay UPI Lite Feature for Pin-Free Digital Transactions Announced: Here's How to Use

UPI Lite account will not be relying on real-time bank transactions

Highlights
  • Google Pay introduced security measures to ensure that safe transactions
  • The UPI Lite account can be loaded with a maximum limit of Rs. 4,000
  • Users can do instant UPI transactions of only up to Rs. 200 at a time

Google Pay has introduced new UPI Lite services on its platform to make digital transactions a more seamless experience. With UPI Lite, users will be able to perform quick digital payments with just one click, without the need to enter the UPI PIN that is otherwise used for Google Pay transactions. However, there are a few limitations in order to ensure the money of the user is safe. UPI Lite allows a maximum instant transactions of up to Rs. 200 at a time, while the account can only be loaded with maximum Rs. 2,000, twice a day.

Google on Thursday announced the launch of new UPI Lite feature on its Google Pay platform. The new service is aimed at making digital payments easier for users and will not require the use of the UPI PIN. Transactions can be performed with the help of a single click. Moreover, Lite account will not rely on real-time bank transactions, despite being linked to the user's bank account, as per Google. Due to this, UPI Lite ensures quick transactions at any hour of the day.

However, to avoid any mishaps, Google has introduced security measures to ensure that the user's money is safe during these online payments. The UPI Lite account can be loaded with a maximum limit of Rs. 4,000. Moreover, users can do instant UPI transactions of only up to Rs. 200 at a time.

How to activate UPI Lite feature on Google Pay

  1. To activate UPI Lite feature, a user needs to have a Google Pay account
  2. On the account, one needs to go the profile page and click on activate UPI Lite
  3. Follow the account linking process, as indicated
  4. Once the process is done, users can add funds of up to Rs. 2,000
  5. If a user chooses to complete a transaction under Rs. 200, it will automatically be redirected to the UPI Lite account
  6. In order to complete their transaction, users need to choose “Pay PIN-Free” option

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pay, online transactions, UPI Lite
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Redmi K70 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped to Launch Later This Year
Honor MagicPad 13 With IMAX Enhanced Display, 10,050mAh Battery Launched: All Details

Related Stories

Google Pay UPI Lite Feature for Pin-Free Digital Transactions Announced: Here's How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  2. OnePlus Open Foldable With Excellent Hardware Said to Launch on This Date
  3. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  4. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  6. Samsung Reportedly Trademarks More Monikers For Smart Ring Wearable: See Here
  7. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Meets Expectations, and a Bit More
  9. This Apple Watch Ultra Clone from Boult Is Priced Under Rs. 2,000
  10. iOS 17 Beta Update Reportedly Adds These Features for Users in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Are Introducing 'The Boys' Skin Bundles as Part of Season 4 Update
  2. Poco M5 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 3,750 on Flipkart Ahead of Big Saving Days Sale: All Details
  3. China Says Its New Measures to Regulate Generative AI Will Apply Only to Products for the Public
  4. Britain’s Antitrust Watchdog Announces In-Depth Probe of Adobe’s $20 Billion Figma Deal
  5. Redmi K70 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped to Launch Later This Year
  6. US FTC Opens Investigation Into ChatGPT Maker OpenAI, Claims Firm Broke Consumer Protection Laws: Report
  7. Honor MagicPad 13 With IMAX Enhanced Display, 10,050mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  8. Google Pay UPI Lite Feature for Pin-Free Digital Transactions Announced: Here's How to Use
  9. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Collects Rs. 12 Crore in India on First Day of Release
  10. Realme C53 India Launch Date Set for July 19; 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.