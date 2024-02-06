Technology News
  Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch

Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch

As per reports, several users face UPI transaction failures, as Downdetector shows outages across several banks.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 February 2024 22:20 IST
Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch
Highlights
  • Several X users posted transaction failure messages on the platform
  • As per Downdetector, the issue has hit several banks
  • These include HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Kotak and more
Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that UPI transactions were not going through. In a tweet, the National Payments Corporation of India or NPCI, confirmed that some banks had been hit by an outage, causing UPI transaction failures. 

"Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as few of the banks are having some internal technical issues. NPCI systems are working fine and we are working with these banks to ensure quick resolution," wrote NPCI on X. 

Downdetector, a website that tracks real-time outages of services, showed several banks hit by an outage, including HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Kotak and Bank of India. The outage tracker website also showed some issues in Google Pay services; however, the company clarified that this sometimes happens due to heavy traffic on bank servers. 

At the time of writing this post, HDFC Bank, in a tweet on X, confirmed that the transactions were going through. However, the company acknowledged that the outage impacted services.

 

 

Here are some posts by users on X:

 

 

 

 

Gadgets 360 team also tried using UPI payment using HDFC Bank, SBI, and Kotak bank accounts but faced issues. We expect the technical glitch to be resolved in a few hours, as claimed by NPCI. 

Further reading: UPI, UPI Payment, Google Pay
Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch.

Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch
  Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch.
