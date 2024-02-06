Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that UPI transactions were not going through. In a tweet, the National Payments Corporation of India or NPCI, confirmed that some banks had been hit by an outage, causing UPI transaction failures.

"Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as few of the banks are having some internal technical issues. NPCI systems are working fine and we are working with these banks to ensure quick resolution," wrote NPCI on X.

Downdetector, a website that tracks real-time outages of services, showed several banks hit by an outage, including HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Kotak and Bank of India. The outage tracker website also showed some issues in Google Pay services; however, the company clarified that this sometimes happens due to heavy traffic on bank servers.

At the time of writing this post, HDFC Bank, in a tweet on X, confirmed that the transactions were going through. However, the company acknowledged that the outage impacted services.

We experienced some difficulties on UPI which seems to be part of a larger ecosystem. We are back in operations now and regret any inconvenience faced. — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) February 6, 2024

Here are some posts by users on X:

Hi @HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares looks like your payments system is down.. UPI not working across any app. — Ritesh Bendre (@GadgetFreak4U) February 6, 2024

UPI down? — Manish Virgat (@manish_virgat) February 6, 2024

Hey @HDFC_Bank



If your UPI servers are down for some kind of maintenance or some technical breakdown, at least have the courtesy to share a communication. — Varadraj Adya (@varadadya) February 6, 2024

Gadgets 360 team also tried using UPI payment using HDFC Bank, SBI, and Kotak bank accounts but faced issues. We expect the technical glitch to be resolved in a few hours, as claimed by NPCI.