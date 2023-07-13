Technology News

Redmi K70 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped to Launch Later This Year

Redmi K70 series is likely to launch in December 2023, as a successor to the Redmi K60 lineup that was released in December 2022.

Updated: 13 July 2023 18:59 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K60 Pro (pictured) was also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

  • Redmi K60 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The lineup also included a K60E model with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • The base Redmi K60 came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Redmi K70 series has been tipped to launch later this year. The lineup is expected to succeed the Redmi K60 series that was unveiled in December 2022. It included the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and a Redmi K60E model, which came with slightly lowered specifications than the rest of the models like a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and the 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The tipster reportedly does not suggest anything about the camera, but hints at the SoC details of the Redmi K70 lineup. 

According to a MyDrivers report, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that the Redmi K70 series of smartphones is expected to launch later this year. The tipster reportedly added that the base Redmi K70 will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is being speculated that the lineup will be announced around December since the preceding series was also introduced around the same time last year.

Notably, the Redmi K60 Pro model launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, although this leak does not mention any details about the Redmi K70 Pro, nor does it hint at the possibility of a Redmi K70E model. As previously mentioned, the E model came with the most basic features in the lineup. 

Meanwhile, the base Redmi K60 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The phone, along with the other models in the series came with a 6.67-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The Redmi K60 Pro model is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The base variant shares similar optics specifications but sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor instead.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K60 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. The base variant packs a larger 5,500mAh battery, but with 67W wired and 30W wireless fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
