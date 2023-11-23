Technology News
  Google Pay Said to Begin Collecting Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions

Google Pay Said to Begin Collecting Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions

Google Pay has reportedly begun to charge up to Rs. 3 in convenience fees on mobile recharge plan purchases via its payment platform.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 November 2023 12:15 IST
Google Pay Said to Begin Collecting Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions

Google Pay previously allowed users to purchase mobile recharge plans at no additional cost

Highlights
  • Google Pay has begun to charge customers for mobile recharges in India
  • A customer has shared a screenshot of a small convenience fee
  • Google is yet to announce it i charging convenience fees on Google Pay
Google Pay has reportedly begun charging users a convenience fee when they purchase a mobile recharge plan via the app's unified payments interface (UPI) service. After years of allowing users to recharge their prepaid plan and pay bills at no additional cost, it appears that the company has joined rival payment platforms Paytm and PhonePe in charging users for prepaid recharge payments made via Google Pay. The search giant is yet to make an announcement related to the introduction of convenience fees on its payment app.

A user recently reported on an online forum that Google Pay has begun charging a convenience fee for mobile recharge plans on the payment service. A screenshot shared by the user shows that Google added a Rs. 3 convenience fee to the Rs. 749 prepaid recharge plan from Jio. The screenshot indicates the convenience fee is inclusive of GST. The user adds that the convenience fee shows up for both UPI and card transactions.

google pay convenience fee ankushthehero123465 desidime google pay

Google Pay levied a Rs. 3 convenience fee on the Jio recharge transaction
Photo Credit: Desidime/ ankushthehero123465

 

Tipster Mukul Sharma revealed additional details of the convenience fees for the platform via X (formerly known as Twitter). Mobile recharge plans worth less than Rs. 100 will not be charged a convenience fee, while recharge plans that cost up to Rs. 200 and up to Rs. 300 will be charged Rs. 2 and Rs. 3, respectively, according to Sharma. Transactions worth more than Rs. 300 will charged a Rs. 3 convenience fee.

MySmartPrice spotted that the company updated the Google Terms of Service for users in India earlier this month and a Google Fees appears to address the new convenience fees. However, it is unclear whether the section was added recently as part of the November 10 update. "Fees may be applied to certain Transactions or use of Google Pay Services which include but are not limited to mobile recharges," the section states. Google's terms state that users will be notified of applicable fees before the transaction is completed.

The updated terms of service also states that fees might be determined by the company at its own discretion — Gadgets 360 staff members were not shown the additional charge when attempting to purchase Airtel and Jio recharge plans on Thursday.

It appears that purchasing recharge plans via the operator's website is the only way to avoid convenience fees. It is worth noting that Google Pay isn't the first payment service provider to charge additional fees for transactions. These charges were previously introduced by rivals Paytm and PhonePe, similar to other online services for ordering food online or booking movie tickets, as a means to monetise their payment platforms. 

Further reading: Google Pay, Convenience fee, Mobile recharge, Prepaid recharge, Google Pay fees, Google Fees, UPI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Pay Said to Begin Collecting Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions
