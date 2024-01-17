Technology News

Google Pay, NPCI Sign MoU to Expand UPI Globally, Aim to Ease Digital Payments Abroad

The value processed via UPI payments in 2023 stood at Rs. 167 lakh crores, according to Google.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 January 2024 15:53 IST
Google Pay, NPCI Sign MoU to Expand UPI Globally, Aim to Ease Digital Payments Abroad

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pay India, NIPL seek to ease digital payments abroad for travellers outside of India

Highlights
  • Google Pay, NPCI will aid in establishing a UPI-like system abroad
  • The initiative also seeks to simplify cross-border financial exchanges
  • Google Pay also supports UPI Lite feature for PIN-free transactions

Google Pay and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will work together to expand Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the instant payments system widely used in the country, to international markets, Google and NPCI confirmed Wednesday. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Google Pay India and NPCI subsidiary, NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), to bring the instant payment functionality to other countries. UPI has become a widespread mode of digital payment throughout India in recent years, with interoperability between payments apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. The value processed via UPI payments in 2023 stood at Rs. 167 lakh crores, according to Google.

The MoU signed between Google Pay India and NIPL primarily seeks to ease digital payments abroad for travellers outside of India. The collaboration will also aid in establishing a UPI-style digital payments infrastructure in other countries, a press release for the announcement said. Additionally, Google and NPCI also aim to leverage the UPI infrastructure to ease the process of remittances between countries, thus simplifying cross-border financial exchanges.

“UPI has demonstrated to the world the step change that happens in economies with the introduction of interoperable, population scale digital infrastructure and each economy that joins such networks will create impact beyond the sum of parts,” Deeksha Kaushal, director of partnerships at Google Pay India said.

According to the press release, the initiative will also help bring Indian customers to foreign merchants, reducing the need for credit or forex cards and instead allow UPI apps like Google Pay for international digital payments. “This strategic partnership will not only simplify foreign transactions for Indian travellers but will also allow us to extend our knowledge and expertise of operating a successful digital payments ecosystem to other countries,” Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited, said.

Last year, Google Pay introduced a UPI Lite feature on its platform that enables small-value digital payments with just one tap, without the need to enter the UPI PIN, as required in regular transactions. UPI Lite supports a maximum instant transaction of up to Rs. 200 at a time. Users can load their UPI Lite account with up to Rs. 2,000, twice a day.

In August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the UPI Lite transaction limit from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500. The overall wallet limit, however, was retained at Rs. 2,000 only. A month later, NPCI said that UPI transactions had crossed the 10-billion mark in August. According to the NPCI data, number of UPI transactions stood at 10.24 billion on August 30. In value terms, the transactions amounted to Rs. 15,18,456.4 crore exchanging hands.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pay, NPCI, NIPL, UPI, India, Digital Payments
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Deals on Foldable Smartphones

Related Stories

Google Pay, NPCI Sign MoU to Expand UPI Globally, Aim to Ease Digital Payments Abroad
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  2. How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Event Today
  3. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Launch Later This Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Promo Video Shows Off New AI Features
  5. Realme Note 50 Launch Date, Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Poco X6 Pro Review: Total Bang for the Buck
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000
  9. Apple's New 15-Storey Office in Bengaluru Will House Up to 1,200 Employees
  10. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay, NPCI Sign MoU to Expand UPI Globally, Aim to Ease Digital Payments Abroad
  2. Apple Vision Pro to Support Several Streaming Services in the US; to Feature 3D Versions of Over 150 Movies
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Promo Video Shows Off New AI Features
  4. Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Reel-In Minor Profits; Losses Hit Most Altcoins
  6. Oppo Reno 11F 5G Design, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch in India as Oppo F25
  7. Square Enix's Foamstars to Arrive as PS Plus Monthly Free Title on February 6, Will Reportedly Include AI Art
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect From Galaxy S24 Series
  9. Apple Opens New 15-Storey Office in Bengaluru's Minsk Square, Will House Up to 1,200 Employees
  10. Apple Tops Samsung in Global Smartphone Shipments for First Time Since 2010: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »