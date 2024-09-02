Technology News
Google Play Store Now Supports Three App Downloads and Updates Simultaneously on Android

Following this change, three apps will be updated at once on the Google Play Store, with the rest of them reflecting 'Pending' status.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 14:02 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister

App updates can be downloaded by navigating to the relevant page on the Google Play Store

Highlights
  • Android users can now download or update three apps at once
  • The feature is already rolled out for Android users in India
  • Google was also said to be testing re-scan functionality for flagged apps
Android users are set to benefit from a Google Play Store change that aims to enhance the entire app download and updating process. Following this change, the store can download up to three apps or app updates simultaneously. It builds upon the functionality that the platform introduced in April, which allowed users to download up to two apps at once on their handsets instead of following the one-at-a-time process.

Google Play Store Simultaneous App Downloads

On the Google Play Store, users can download three apps or updates at once. The concurrent download functionality was first tested back in 2019. It rolled out the ability to parallelly download apps in March this year, speeding up the entire process. The latest change takes it a step further, increasing the limit of apps that can simultaneously be downloaded to three.

google play store app download Google Play Store

Simultaneous App Downloads on Google Play Store

For this, Android users must open the Play Store and navigate to the Manage apps and device page by tapping on the profile icon on the top-right corner of the screen. Next, they should select the Updates available page and tap on Update all. Three apps will be updated at once, with the rest of them reflecting Pending status.

While Google has not officially announced this functionality, several Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access it on multiple devices. Such features are usually enabled server-side, meaning their access is automatically granted on devices.

Other In-Development Play Store Features

Google is also said to be testing several features for its Play Store. In July, it was reported to be developing additional functionality for Play Protect – its cloud-based app verification service. It may allow users to re-scan apps that have been previously flagged as harmful, without uninstalling them from the smartphones.

The platform also made a big change recently by putting a stop to the generation of fat Android Application Packages (APKs) and prioritising its Android App Bundle (AAB) instead. It is said to have made the process of sideloading apps more tedious.

Further reading: Google Play Store, Google Play Store Update, Android, Android smartphones, App Updates
