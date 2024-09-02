Huawei is all set to host a launch event in China next week. The company and its CEO Richard Yu on Monday through social media posts confirmed the date and time of the new Huawei launch event. Huawei is yet to confirm the list of products arriving on the show, but the brand is highly expected to take the wraps off the long-rumoured triple foldable phone. Apart from the triple-folding phone, Huawei could reveal new HarmonyOS smart driving products during the event.

The Shenzhen-based conglomerate, and its Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu (aka Yu Chengdong) on Weibo announced that a new launch event will take place on September 10. This event will start at 2:30pm (12:00pm IST). The post says "Huawei will hold the extraordinary brand ceremony and HarmonyOS smart driving new product launch conference". The event poster also shows the silhouette of a tri-folding smartphone. Owing to this, it is largely being speculated that Huawei's tri-fold may break cover at the event.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Chinese tech giant is also expected to reveal HarmonyOS smart driving products like Luxeed R7 and a new smart car model at the event.

Huawei's triple-Fold Smartphone: Everything We Know So Far

Huawei's tri-fold smartphone, which would be the first of its kind, is expected to have a tablet-like build with 10-inch inner screen. It is likely to boast two inward screens and an outward screen attached via a dual-hinge system. It could run on the Kirin 9 series chipset. It is tipped to feature a circular camera module and a slim design. It is likely to ship with several AI capabilities and features.

The introduction of the world's first smartphone that folds into three sections could give Huawei an upper hand over Samsung in the fast-growing foldable market. The September 10 launch event will also create a clash between Huawei and Apple as the Cupertino-based company will unveil its iPhone 16 series alongside new wearable and audio devices on September 9. Apple is said to be working on a clamshell-style foldable device that is likely to see light in early 2026.