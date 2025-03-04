Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store Gets Widgets Page, Search Filter and More Features for Easy Widget Discovery

Google Play Store Gets Widgets Page, Search Filter and More Features for Easy Widget Discovery

The company says developers can now focus on driving downloads and engagement with the help of a dedicated widgets search filter.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 14:55 IST
Google Play Store Gets Widgets Page, Search Filter and More Features for Easy Widget Discovery

Photo Credit: Google

The changes will soon be rolled out to Android smartphones, tablets, and foldables

Highlights
  • Google Play Store will soon bring a new filter for searching widget apps
  • A dedicated page will showcase widgets across categories
  • Android users can browse recommended widgets by editors
Advertisement

Google on Monday announced updates to the Play Store which introduces new features that aim to make discovering and searching for widgets an easier experience. On Android, users can take advantage of a dedicated new filter for searching apps which offer widgets. Their presence will now also be indicated on the app's detail page. The company has also created a dedicated page which showcases widgets across different categories, use cases, and preferences.

New Widget Discovery Features on Google Play Store

Google detailed the new features related to widget discovery in a developers blog post. As per Mountain View-based technology giant, its new features are aimed at helping developers tackle discoverability and user understanding, two challenges which occur when investing in widget development. The improvements will soon be rolled out to Android smartphones, foldables, and tablets.

The company says developers can now focus on driving downloads and engagement with the help of a dedicated widgets search filter. When searching for apps, they can select the filter from the top banner to list all the apps and games which offer widgets. Another key change is being made to the app detail page. It will now show if a widget is available for the particular app on the aforementioned page. As per Google, providing this information beforehand will eliminate the need for users to download the app and manually check the widget's availability.

Following its rollout, Android users will also be able to see an editorial page dedicated to widgets. It will categorise and list apps which offer widgets across different categories. For example, users can check the list of productivity and entertainment apps with widgets. They will also be able to see a recommended editor's list of widgets.

These changes, expected to be rolled out to Android users across different platforms soon, will enhance discoverability of widgets, potentially translating to more users, better app engagement and user retention. It will also offer a deeper interaction with apps, the company explains.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Google Play Store, Play Store, Widgets, Google, Android
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft Dragon Copilot AI Unveiled, Can Help Medical Professionals Automate Documentation
YouTube Reportedly Working on Netflix-Like Redesign to Compete With Amazon Prime Video

Related Stories

Google Play Store Gets Widgets Page, Search Filter and More Features for Easy Widget Discovery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  2. Infinix Note 50 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed
  4. Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online
  5. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  6. Apple Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models With New Update
  7. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Launched in India at This Price
  8. Google Play Store Gets New Features for Easy Widget Discovery on Android
  9. Tesla Reportedly Finalises Mumbai's BKC for Its First Showroom in India
  10. Lenovo Showcases Its New Yoga Solar-Powered PC Concept at MWC 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Reveals How Pulsars Help Measure Dark Matter in the Milky Way
  2. Binance to Delist Tether and Eight Other Stablecoins in Europe on March 31: All Details
  3. Tencent Raises Stake in FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa to 7.97 Percent: Report
  4. Google Play Store Gets Widgets Page, Search Filter and More Features for Easy Widget Discovery
  5. YouTube Reportedly Working on Netflix-Like Redesign to Compete With Amazon Prime Video
  6. Microsoft Dragon Copilot AI Unveiled, Can Help Medical Professionals Automate Documentation
  7. Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online; Tipped to Get Samsung Display Panel
  8. Rockstar Games Acquires Sydney-Based Studio Founded by L.A. Noire Director
  9. Apple’s iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models: What’s New
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »