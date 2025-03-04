Google on Monday announced updates to the Play Store which introduces new features that aim to make discovering and searching for widgets an easier experience. On Android, users can take advantage of a dedicated new filter for searching apps which offer widgets. Their presence will now also be indicated on the app's detail page. The company has also created a dedicated page which showcases widgets across different categories, use cases, and preferences.

New Widget Discovery Features on Google Play Store

Google detailed the new features related to widget discovery in a developers blog post. As per Mountain View-based technology giant, its new features are aimed at helping developers tackle discoverability and user understanding, two challenges which occur when investing in widget development. The improvements will soon be rolled out to Android smartphones, foldables, and tablets.

The company says developers can now focus on driving downloads and engagement with the help of a dedicated widgets search filter. When searching for apps, they can select the filter from the top banner to list all the apps and games which offer widgets. Another key change is being made to the app detail page. It will now show if a widget is available for the particular app on the aforementioned page. As per Google, providing this information beforehand will eliminate the need for users to download the app and manually check the widget's availability.

Following its rollout, Android users will also be able to see an editorial page dedicated to widgets. It will categorise and list apps which offer widgets across different categories. For example, users can check the list of productivity and entertainment apps with widgets. They will also be able to see a recommended editor's list of widgets.

These changes, expected to be rolled out to Android users across different platforms soon, will enhance discoverability of widgets, potentially translating to more users, better app engagement and user retention. It will also offer a deeper interaction with apps, the company explains.