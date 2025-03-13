Technology News
Google Play Store Reportedly Lets Users Pause Play Protect When Sideloading Third-Party Apps

Play Protect is a security barrier on the Play Store which scans apps and devices for harmful behaviour.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 15:28 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Once paused, Play Protect will automatically turn on again the next day

Highlights
  • Users can reportedly pause Play Protect instead of turning it off
  • The feature was reported in Google Play Store version 42.2.19-31
  • Google warns users to be cautious of requests to disable Play Protect
Google is rolling out a new feature for the Play Store which makes it easier to sideload apps on Android devices, as per a new report. It lets users disable Play Protect, its cloud-based app-verification service, temporarily for a day instead of turning it off permanently, making sure that the devices don't stay unprotected. The feature will reportedly stop the programme from scanning apps installed outside the Play Store for malware.

Google Play Protect's New Pause Feature

The feature was first spotted by Android Authority in the Google Play Store version 42.2.19-31. Disabling the Scan apps with Play Protect option under Play Protect settings will now present users with a choice of pausing it instead. As per Google, selecting this option will ensure Play Protect no longer scans apps available outside of Google Play for malware.

However, this is said to be temporary and the cloud-based verification service will automatically turn back on the next day. The company advises Android users to assert vigilance when catering to requests received from apps to turn off Play Protect as such could also turn out to be a scam.

Notably, Play Protect is a security barrier on the Play Store which scans apps and devices for harmful behaviour. It can run a safety check on apps before they are downloaded, potentially harmful apps from other sources, and those in violation of its Unwanted Software Policy. Google says it may also be able to deactivate or remove harmful apps from the device, prevent an app which is unverified or uses sensitive device permissions from being installed, and reset app permissions to protect the user privacy on certain Android versions.

The rollout of the pause feature in Play Protect builds upon the recent introduction of a filter for apps with widgets, a dedicated widgets page, and also its indication on the app details page. Google says these features are aimed at helping developers tackle discoverability and user understanding, two challenges which occur when investing in widget development.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Air's Total Thickness With Camera Bump Suggested in New Leak

