Google Reportedly Stops Generating Fat APKs, Making Sideloading Android Apps More Tedious

Many of the apps will only be offered in a bundle format from Google, requiring users to download specific tools before the installation of APKs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 August 2024 19:28 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Play Store made development of apps with Android App Bundle mandatory in 2021

  • Fat APK files will no longer be generated by Google, as per claims
  • Sideloading of app bundles is said to require split APK installers
  • Google introduced its Android App Bundle (AAB) in 2021
Google introduced the Android App Bundle (AAB) at the I/O 2018 event, enabling developers to build their applications as bundles as a more efficient way of delivering them to users. Courtesy of this change, Google Play Store only downloaded the specific portions it needed on smartphones and other devices during app installation, potentially saving storage space. However, this only applied to those apps downloaded via the Play Store, with sideloading apps still requiring the installation of fat Android Application Packages (APKs). A recent claim on social media suggests that the process of sideloading may have got a bit more tedious due to recent changes made by the company.

Sideloading Android Apps

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Artem Russakovskii, the founder of APK hosting platform APKMirror, claimed that Google had stopped generating fat APKs for many apps. This means users who wish to install APK files will need to download bundles. While fat APKs can be installed by simply downloading a large APK file from the official websites or third-party sources, bundles often require an extra step.

To install these types of packages, third-party tools will now be required, such as Split APKs Installer (SAI). As per the claims, many of the apps will only be available in a bundle format, requiring users to download these tools before being able to install the APK on their device.

Why It Matters

According to Google, fat APKs carried compatibility for several devices depending on their screen size, CPU architecture and more. This enabled developers to create a single package file instead of having to release multiple packages for various device types. While bundling everything in a single fat APK was said to make it easier for users to download, it led to unused content occupying a chunk of storage space on the device which could have been used for alternate purposes.

This problem is claimed to be tackled by Google's AAB. Instead of cramming requirements for all devices in a single fat APK, Google Play Store only downloads a portion of the file it needs to run the program on that particular device, leading to a reduction in the space occupied by the application.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
