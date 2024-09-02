Technology News
English Edition
PS Plus Monthly Games for September Include Quidditch Champions, MLB the Show 24 and Little Nightmares 2

Quidditch Champions is based on the titular magical sport from the world of Harry Potter.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 September 2024 13:33 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games

Highlights
  • MLB The Show 24 was released in March 2024
  • Little Nightmares II is a puzzle-platformer
  • Quidditch Champions is developed by Unbroken Studios
Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games for September. This month, new release Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, sports title MLB The Show 24 and survival-horror platformer Little Nightmares II will join PS Plus. All three games will be playable for all PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting September 3. Quidditch Champions was earlier confirmed as a PS Plus launch title.

The PS Plus offerings for September, announced on the PlayStation Blog on August 28, will be available till September 30, following which players would require an active PS Plus subscription for continued access.

While PlayStation users can add Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24 and Little Nightmares II to their game libraries from September 3, they still have a until September 2 to redeem PS Plus titles from August. These include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. Here's a look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for September:

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Developed by Unbroken Studios, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions arrives on PS Plus as a day-one launch title on September 3, when it launches across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Based on the titular sport from Harry Potter books and films, Quidditch Champions features both a single-player career mode and an online competitive mode, with fast-paced Quidditch gameplay. You can play as a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker and don the robes of iconic Harry Potter characters. You can even take part and zoom your way to glory in the Quidditch World Cup.

MLB The Show 24

From a magical sport, to an actual one — MLB The Show 24 is a sports sim based on Major League Baseball. Released in March, the game lets players chart the full journey, from minors to the top of the pyramid, competing for the World Series. The game features many refinements over the previous entry and lets players fine tune controls to their liking, so that they can play the way they want. MLB The Show 24 will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Little Nightmares II

A follow-up to 2017's Little Nightmares, this puzzle-platformer puts players in the shoes of Mono, who teams up with Six, the protagonist from the first game, and journeys through the dark corners of the Pale City. Over the course of the game, the bond between the two grows as they work together to face the nightmares on their path. Little Nightmares II is available on PS4 and PS5.

All three titles will be playable at no additional cost for PS Plus members. Last month, Sony also announced the games arriving on the PS Plus Game Catalog — available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier subscribers — in August. These include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Wild Hearts, Cult of the Lamb and more.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

upcoming
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Wizarding World
MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series MLB: The Show
PEGI Rating 3+
Little Nightmares II

Little Nightmares II

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Little Nightmares
PEGI Rating 16+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
