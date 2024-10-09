Apple has refreshed its iCloud website — the platform which allows iPhone, iPad, Mac and other Apple device users to access apps and other settings from a web browser on any device. It now gets support for dark mode while also bringing new customisation options for choosing the colours of the home page. Additionally, the iCloud update also tweaks the design, layout and options in several of Apple's apps such as Calendar, Photos, Notes and more.

According to Apple, iCloud will now match the device settings with a Light or Dark mode colour scheme. Previously, only Light mode was available on the website. Users can also choose between different colours for the home page with a new customisation option that appears at the bottom of the homepage.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also refreshed the design of its Calendar app and it includes support for the Arabic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar. The iCloud Drive has a shared view tab which allows users to see the files that have been shared with them.

Apple's Photos app carries new changes with improved navigation. Users can now quickly jump to a month or year in their library by clicking on the Calendar icon. Meanwhile, they can also modify the date, time and location of their Photos from the information panel. On the Photos tile on the homepage, Apple now supports album display.

Following the iCloud update, Notes can now be pinned at the top of the list for quick access. It can also display pinned notes or pin new notes directly in the Notes tile on the homepage. To adjust the pinned notes, users simply need to right-click or Control-click (on Mac). Apple also brings new ways to organise by creating new reminder lists and completing recurring reminders.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of these features on iCloud.com and they are available to all Apple users worldwide.