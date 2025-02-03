Apple may roll out a dedicated service for events and invites as soon as this week, according to a recent newsletter published by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is likely to be iCloud-based and could build upon the company's recent ambitions of revamping its Calendar app. The new service is said to be tied to the Cupertino-based technology giant's most recent update for the iPhone, which was released to the public last week.

Apple's ‘Confetti' Service

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlights that Apple's new iCloud-based service may be dubbed ‘Confetti'. It is expected to be released internally as soon as this week as a “new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings”. The journalist says it will be tied to the iOS 18.3 update, which was released recently with key changes to the Apple Intelligence-powered notification summaries feature.

However, it still remains unknown if Apple will offer its new ‘Confetti' service as a standalone app or as a mini app within other apps such as Messages or Calendar.

This revelation builds upon the recent claims that the company was developing a new app dubbed ‘Invites' which is designed for organising meetings and sharing invites for in-person and online events. With this new service, Apple is speculated to provide users with a list of the people invited to a certain event and inform them about those who have RSVP'd their attendance for it.

The references for the app were reportedly discovered in the latest beta version of iOS 18.3's code.

Apple could differentiate this service from the existing Calendar app, which offers similar functionality, by adding some additional features. The company is reported to offer iCloud integration and it could even have a web version on iCloud.com. Further, it may also be integrated with a daemon in Apple's operating systems dubbed GroupKit. It enables communication and sharing between apps and users leveraging app groups, groups, and, GroupActivityMetadata.