Apple Removes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud Encryption Feature From UK After Backdoor Order

Apple's Advanced Data Protection for iCloud encryption feature will remain available in other regions.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg News | Updated: 22 February 2025 09:37 IST
Advanced Data Protection protects user data so it can't be read by any party, including Apple

Highlights
  • Apple's Advanced Data Protection feature has been withdrawn in the UK
  • The feature protects user data with end-to-end encryption
  • Apple refused to build a backdoor to its iCloud encryption feature
Apple Inc. is removing its most advanced encrypted security feature for cloud data in the UK, a stunning development that follows the government ordering the company to build a backdoor for accessing user data.

The company said Friday that Advanced Data Protection, an optional feature that adds end-to-end encryption to a wide assortment of user data, is no longer available in the UK for new users. The technology had provided an extra layer of security to iCloud data storage, device backups, web bookmarks, voice memos, notes, photos, reminders and text message backups.

“We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy,” the company said in a statement. “ADP protects iCloud data with end-to-end encryption, which means the data can only be decrypted by the user who owns it, and only on their trusted devices.”

The unprecedented step comes two weeks after media outlets, including Bloomberg News, reported that the UK government ordered Apple to build a backdoor into customer data globally.

Without ADP, the UK government is poised to have an easier time requesting user data — a potentially alarming scenario for customers in the country. The move also threatens to set a precedent that encourages other nations to push Apple to reduce security.

A representative for the UK Home Office said it doesn't comment on operational matters, including “confirming or denying the existence of any such notices.”

Apple previously called a bill from the UK Parliament that sought access to user data “unprecedented overreach by the government.” At the time, the company said that “the UK could attempt to secretly veto new user protections globally preventing us from ever offering them to customers.”

Customers already using ADP will need to manually disable it during an unspecified grace period to keep their iCloud accounts. The company said it will issue additional guidance in the future to affected users and that it doesn't have the ability to automatically disable it on their behalf.

The move to pull its encryption feature — rather than complying and building a backdoor — is a clear rebuke of the government's order.

“As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will,” Apple said Friday.

“Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption is more urgent than ever before” the company said, adding that it “remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom.”

Users who attempt to enable Advanced Data Protection will receive a message on their iPhone, iPad or Mac that says “Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the United Kingdom to new users.” Bloomberg News published a guide on how to enable the feature, which remains available elsewhere globally.

The elimination of Advanced Data Protection in the UK won't remove end-to-end encryption provided by default for several other Apple features, including iMessage, FaceTime, password management and health data. Some industry watchers speculated that Apple could pull its services from the UK altogether in light of the order, but removing the optional extra security is the company's compromise — at least for now.

Apple has a history of making changes regionally in order to keep offering its products in those markets. For instance, iCloud in China is operated by a local provider, and it is working with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. on a content filtering system in order to offer its AI features in the region. At the same time, it has pushed privacy as a guiding principle and fought the US government about a decade ago when it asked the company to build a backdoor into iPhone data.

As part of its order to Apple, the UK asked it for access to global user data, Bloomberg News reported. The mandate orders Apple to provide access under the UK's Investigatory Powers Act, a law that granted officials the authority to compel companies to remove encryption under what's known as a “technical capability notice.” The law also makes it illegal for companies to reveal when the government has made such an order.

“Protecting our users' privacy and the security of their data is at the very heart of everything we do at Apple,” the company said in response to the 2023 bill from the UK Parliament that sought access to user data.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Further reading: Apple, Advanced Data Protection, iCloud, End to End Encryption, Encryption
