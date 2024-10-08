Technology News
Apple Intelligence Features Will Reportedly Not Deliver ‘Serious AI’ Performance Till 2027

An analyst from Jeffries financial services claimed that the iPhone is currently limited by hardware capabilities.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The analyst highlighted that Apple Intelligence features are not enough to boost iPhone 16 series sales

Highlights
  • Apple Intelligence features will be rolled out with iOS 18.1 update
  • The advanced Siri capabilities might not be available till next year
  • Some of the AI features in the iPhone will be powered by ChatGPT
Apple Intelligence features are scheduled to arrive by the end of the month with the iOS 18.1 update. The iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro models will get as many as six artificial intelligence (AI) features once the update is shipped. These features are powered by both the Cupertino-based tech giant's in-house large language models as well as OpenAI's ChatGPT. However, an analyst for a major financial firm has claimed that the smartphones might not be able to deliver “serious AI” performance for the next two to three years.

Apple Intelligence May Not Reach Peak Performance Till 2027

The comments came from Edison Lee, an analyst at Jeffries, a US-based multinational independent investment bank and financial services company. Citing the analyst, The Street reported that the Apple Intelligence features, in its current form, might not be enough to significantly boost iPhone 16 series sales.

This goes against the predictions of several industry veterans who claimed that the AI features would start a purchasing “supercycle” for the recently released smartphone series, which is usually seen when a game-changing feature or hardware upgrade is introduced in a smartphone. However, the publications claimed that the iPhone 16 series has not seen a significant uptick in demand despite the fact that no other iPhone apart from this year's release and last year's Pro models can support Apple Intelligence.

Lee reportedly added that the reason why Apple Intelligence in its current state is not enough is because the iPhone hardware requires a rework before it is capable of handling more advanced AI capabilities.

However, the analyst also holds the opinion that in the long run, the tech giant's AI offering might succeed the competition as “Apple is the only hardware-software integrated player that can leverage proprietary data to offer low-cost, personalised AI services,” the publication cited Lee as saying.

By the end of October, iOS 18.1 update will add several new Apple Intelligence features to compatible iPhone devices. These are expected to include Writing Tools that can generate text based on prompts, Notification Summaries that summarises the less important notifications, Clean Up in Photos, new Notification priority feature, Memories feature in Photos, and new capabilities to Siri.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
