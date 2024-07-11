Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google, Apple Partner to Bring New Tool That Allows for Easy Media Transfer Across Devices

Google, Apple Partner to Bring New Tool That Allows for Easy Media Transfer Across Devices

The new data transfer tool is said to be powered by the open-source Data Transfer Project (DTP) technology stack.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 15:54 IST
Google, Apple Partner to Bring New Tool That Allows for Easy Media Transfer Across Devices

Photo Credit: Pexels/Lisa Fotios

Once the data transfer is complete, Apple says users will receive a confirmation via email

Highlights
  • Google and Apple team up to launch a new data portability tool
  • It claims to make transferring media from Google Photos to iCloud easier
  • The tool is said to be rolled out next week
Advertisement

Google is introducing a new initiative that makes transferring data from Google Photos to iCloud Photos easier, the company announced on Wednesday. To achieve this, the Mountain View-based tech giant has teamed up with Apple to bring support for iCloud Photos to Google's data portability initiative – Google Takeout – enabling seamless transfer of media to iCloud Photos without deleting it from Google's library that requires downloading the data.

Apple-Google Partnership

According to a blog post by Data Transfer Initiative, a forum which develops open-source tools for easy transfer of data across devices, Google and Apple have teamed up to introduce a new tool powered by the open-source Data Transfer Project (DTP) technology stack. The feature is said to be rolled out to users next week.

Both Apple and Google's support forums now include details regarding the transfer of media from Google Photos to iCloud Photos. According to Apple, users will now see iCloud Photos as a destination in Google Takeout. They can then choose the data they wish to transfer and share permissions media visibility permissions with Google.

The photos and videos will appear in a new “Import from Google” album in the Photos app. The media will also carry the date of the transfer. If some of the photos or videos are missing, they will be available in a folder in Drive with the same name. Once the data transfer is complete, Apple says users will receive a confirmation via email. If, for some reason, iCloud Photos is turned off during the process, only the already transferred media will be visible on the Apple device, as per the company.

Only transfer of photo and video files is supported. As per Apple, other media such as Motion Photos, Live Photos, or Memories cannot be transferred. It supports image formats such as JPEG, HEIC or PNG, and MP4 and MOV video formats. Those photos and videos which cannot be transferred to iCloud Photos are shifted to the iCloud Drive.

This move is part of the data transfer initiative introduced by Apple, Google, and Meta. It aims to enhance data portability by enabling users to transfer their data on the web across devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Photos, iCloud Photos
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Offer Up to 40W Fast Wired Charging
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 First Impressions

Related Stories

Google, Apple Partner to Bring New Tool That Allows for Easy Media Transfer Across Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 First Impressions
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Launched: See Price, Availability
  3. HMD's First Smartphone in India Could Be Revealed on This Date
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Models May Let You Top Up Their Batteries Faster
  5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Launched in India: Details
  6. Infinix Note 40X 5G Leaks in Live Image; Specifications Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra Launched: Details
  8. Moving Data from Google Photos to iCloud Photos May Soon Become Easier
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40X 5G Live Image Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Google Photos Reportedly Developing New Feature That Lets Users Share Weekly Highlights With Others
  3. Google Makes Passkeys Available in Advanced Protection Program for High-Risk Users
  4. Samsung Brings Galaxy AI-Powered Live Translate Feature to Third-Party Apps
  5. Google, Apple Partner to Bring New Tool That Allows for Easy Media Transfer Across Devices
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Arrive on Xbox Game Pass Later This Month: Report
  7. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Offer Up to 40W Fast Wired Charging
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in July
  10. BWA Anticipates Tax Revisions Before Union Budget, Commends Indian Firms Embracing Web3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »