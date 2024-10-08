Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Come in a New Green Colourway With Three Possible Options

The tipster highlights Teal Titanium as the most likely option for the purported iPhone 17 Pro, similar to the Teal colourway of the iPhone 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 17:46 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced a new Desert Titanium colourway with the iPhone 16 Pro models

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 series is speculated to launch in the latter half of 2025
  • ADark Green Titanium, Green Titanium and Teal Titanium might be offered
  • Apple is speculated to replace the volume buttons with a unified button
Apple launched its iPhone 16 series in September and the rumour mill about its purported successor is already in full swing. According to a tipster, the iPhone 17 Pro might come in a new green colourway and three possible options have been tipped, including a Teal Titanium option similar to the colourway introduced this year with the iPhone 16 standard models. Notably, the purported iPhone 17 series is also speculated to receive upgrades in terms of RAM and thermal management.

iPhone 17 Pro Colourway Leak

According to a blog post by a tipster who goes by Majin Bu, the iPhone 17 Pro may come in a new colourway. Three possible shades have been suggested: Dark Green Titanium, Green Titanium, and Teal Titanium. The colour options are associated with 003800, 4f00b7, and 004349 numbers, respectively.

iphone 17 green majinbu iPhone 17 Pro

Possible Colourways of the iPhone 17 Pro
Photo Credit: Majin Bu

While it remains unknown which colour would be preferred, the tipster highlights Teal Titanium as the most likely option as it is similar to the Teal colourway of the iPhone 16.

With the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple introduced a single new colour option dubbed Desert Titanium. The company is speculated to continue its trend of replacing one colourway each year with its upcoming handsets too, which might be launched in 2025.

New Button on iPhone 17

Apple introduced a new Camera Control button this year in all iPhone 16 models and it may have plans to add another option with the purported iPhone 17 Pro. The tipster suggests that the volume buttons could be replaced with a unified button that would offer more functionality than just adjusting the volume levels. It is speculated to offer control for the ringtone as well as other functions too.

The iPhone 17 series is also rumoured to feature an entirely new model dubbed iPhone 17 Air. While it is tipped to feature similar internals as the other variants in Apple's lineup, it could benefit from a “radically slim” design. The handset might feature a 6.6-inch display, making it smaller than the Plus and Pro Max models.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
