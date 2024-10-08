Apple launched its iPhone 16 series in September and the rumour mill about its purported successor is already in full swing. According to a tipster, the iPhone 17 Pro might come in a new green colourway and three possible options have been tipped, including a Teal Titanium option similar to the colourway introduced this year with the iPhone 16 standard models. Notably, the purported iPhone 17 series is also speculated to receive upgrades in terms of RAM and thermal management.

iPhone 17 Pro Colourway Leak

According to a blog post by a tipster who goes by Majin Bu, the iPhone 17 Pro may come in a new colourway. Three possible shades have been suggested: Dark Green Titanium, Green Titanium, and Teal Titanium. The colour options are associated with 003800, 4f00b7, and 004349 numbers, respectively.

Possible Colourways of the iPhone 17 Pro

Photo Credit: Majin Bu

While it remains unknown which colour would be preferred, the tipster highlights Teal Titanium as the most likely option as it is similar to the Teal colourway of the iPhone 16.

With the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple introduced a single new colour option dubbed Desert Titanium. The company is speculated to continue its trend of replacing one colourway each year with its upcoming handsets too, which might be launched in 2025.

New Button on iPhone 17

Apple introduced a new Camera Control button this year in all iPhone 16 models and it may have plans to add another option with the purported iPhone 17 Pro. The tipster suggests that the volume buttons could be replaced with a unified button that would offer more functionality than just adjusting the volume levels. It is speculated to offer control for the ringtone as well as other functions too.

The iPhone 17 series is also rumoured to feature an entirely new model dubbed iPhone 17 Air. While it is tipped to feature similar internals as the other variants in Apple's lineup, it could benefit from a “radically slim” design. The handset might feature a 6.6-inch display, making it smaller than the Plus and Pro Max models.