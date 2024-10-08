iPhone, iPad and Mac will now officially support connection with a wired Xbox controller following Apple's latest update, according to a report. This improves upon previous functionality which only allowed the pairing of game controllers via Bluetooth. Apple's expansion of support for gaming accessories comes at a time when the company is launching major gaming titles for its devices, with Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Death Stranding already available to gamers.

Support for Wired Xbox Controllers Introduced

According to a MacRumors report, wired Xbox controllers are now compatible with Apple devices after the latest iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS 15 Sequoia updates. Prior to the updates, only PlayStation controllers had support for wired connectivity, whereas Xbox controllers could be connected via Bluetooth. Notably, Apple's latest update for the iPhone is iOS 18.0.1 that was rolled out yesterday.

The report suggests Xbox uses a custom USB protocol for connection of its controller with devices and Apple's latest updates support it. Gamers can connect their controllers with their iPhone, iPad or Mac using a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

Furthermore, even those with older Apple devices which utilise its proprietary lightning port can also take advantage of this feature albeit with some caveats. They will need to purchase a Lightning to USB Camera Adapter separately which is available for purchase on the Apple website for Rs. 2,900.

Apple recently rolled out iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6 and Public Beta 3 updates for the iPhone, introducing new features. They add new dedicated Control Centre toggles for the AirDrop and Satellite. Meanwhile, there are new Measure and Level shortcuts too.

Notification Summaries also get a new feature that shows the number of received notifications alongside the stack on the lock screen. Apple has also introduced Sleep Apnea detection records and informs the user of any breathing disturbances. Its details can be accessed within the Health app on the iPhone.