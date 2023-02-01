Technology News
  • Instagram Founders Launch Artifact AI Curated News App, Invites Live for Private Beta

Artifact currently has a waiting list for its private beta invites.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 February 2023 15:11 IST
Photo Credit: Kevin Systrom/Twitter

Artifact is available for Android as well as iOS

  • Artifact is currently in beta testing phase
  • The app will offer an AI-curated news feed
  • Interested users can register for an Artifact invite on its website

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have made a comeback with a new social app that will offer a personalized news feed. Dubbed Artifact, the app will offer an AI-curated personalized news feed based on users' choices. It will use machine learning to create a personalized news feed. The launch of the app has been announced by Systrom via his Twitter handle. He shared that the app is currently live for private beta testing and interested users can join the waitlist.

Systrome tweeted that he and Krieger are back with a new app, Artifact, offering a personalized news feed by using the latest AI tech. He shared that the app is currently in private beta, however, interested users can join the waitlist by visiting the Artifact website Interested users can register their phone numbers on the portal to put themselves on the waitlist. They will receive a personal invite link when it's ready.

According to a report by The Verge, the newly launched Artifact is like a TikTok for text, referring to it as “Google Reader reborn.” The app will offer a personalized news feed like Google Reader, but it will use artificial intelligence for the same.

The report explains that Artifact will display a feed of popular articles chosen from a curated list of publishers as well as small-scale blogs. Readers can tap any of the news stories they want to read and then the app will start showing similar posts and stories in the future just the way TikTok offers a "For You" page based on the content consumed by users.

As per the report, initially, Artifact beta testers will only be able to view the main ranked feed and two more features are further being tested on the app. One of those features will let users see the articles posted by other users they follow on the news feed, while the other is the ability to send direct messages straight to inbox, allowing users to discuss posts with friends. The app is available on both Android and iOS. 

Further reading: Instagram, Artifact, TikTok
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Losses Due to Crypto Exploits Saw 93 Percent Drop YoY in January, Blockchain Security Firm Says
