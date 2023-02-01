Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have made a comeback with a new social app that will offer a personalized news feed. Dubbed Artifact, the app will offer an AI-curated personalized news feed based on users' choices. It will use machine learning to create a personalized news feed. The launch of the app has been announced by Systrom via his Twitter handle. He shared that the app is currently live for private beta testing and interested users can join the waitlist.

Systrome tweeted that he and Krieger are back with a new app, Artifact, offering a personalized news feed by using the latest AI tech. He shared that the app is currently in private beta, however, interested users can join the waitlist by visiting the Artifact website Interested users can register their phone numbers on the portal to put themselves on the waitlist. They will receive a personal invite link when it's ready.

According to a report by The Verge, the newly launched Artifact is like a TikTok for text, referring to it as “Google Reader reborn.” The app will offer a personalized news feed like Google Reader, but it will use artificial intelligence for the same.

The report explains that Artifact will display a feed of popular articles chosen from a curated list of publishers as well as small-scale blogs. Readers can tap any of the news stories they want to read and then the app will start showing similar posts and stories in the future just the way TikTok offers a "For You" page based on the content consumed by users.

As per the report, initially, Artifact beta testers will only be able to view the main ranked feed and two more features are further being tested on the app. One of those features will let users see the articles posted by other users they follow on the news feed, while the other is the ability to send direct messages straight to inbox, allowing users to discuss posts with friends. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.