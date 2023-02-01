Meta's first smartwatch featuring dual cameras has been in the rumour mill for quite some time. The Facebook parent Meta Platforms reportedly halted the development of its first wearable last year, but a new leak suggests that the project is back on the table with a new version. A known tipster has posted images of the supposed Meta smartwatch and shared a few of its specifications online. The new version of the Meta smartwatch is said to run on a custom version of Android and it could be powered by a Qualcomm SoC.

Known tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) has leaked purported renders and specifications of the new Meta smartwatch. The leaked images show a "new iteration" of the Meta watch that was leaked back in October 2021. The tipster claims that there are some sensor array changes on the back and a few cosmetic differences. The wearable seems to have dual rear cameras and a detachable frame design. The new renders suggest a waterdrop-style notch on the display, housing the front-facing camera and a camera sensor at the backside against the wearer's wrist. A sensor array is seen arranged at the back as well. Further, there appears to be a side-mounted button for navigation.

While the "V1" has apparently been cancelled, Meta still wants to ship the device, so that users can start getting used to the form factor, which is supposed to eventually be used for other Metaverse-related devices. pic.twitter.com/rnUU7NScHS — Kuba Wojciechowski 🩷 (@Za_Raczke) January 31, 2023

The upcoming Meta smartwatch is said to be powered by a Qualcomm SoC. It is said to run on a customised version of Android instead of Google's Wear OS platform.

Meta's supposed smartwatch codenamed Milan was reported to launch in 2022, but that didn't happen. Last year, Bloomberg reported that Meta had stopped its plans to launch an Android smartwatch with dual cameras.

Most smartwatches available in the market right now, including the Apple Watch, don't include cameras and Meta's new concept could have differentiated its wearable in the space. If Meta launches the new wearable this year, it would compete with the likes of the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and others. However, the social media giant has not yet confirmed any launch date or specifications of its first wearable device.

