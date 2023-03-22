Instagram is rolling out a new Reminder Ads feature in ads, along with testing another feature to bring ads to the search results category. Advertisements and subscriptions are the two main forms of income for these social media platforms. Meta recently introduced a paid subscription service in the US called Meta Verified. Seemingly, free Instagram has been heavily leaning towards promoting advertisers and integrating advertisements into its feed. Both the new features that the Meta-owned social media site introduced will also focus on boosting advertisements on its platform.

In a blog post, Instagram mentioned that they recently collaborated with brands like Starz to test a new ad format that simplifies the way for businesses to announce, remind, and notify people about upcoming events or launches. The Reminder Ads will be rolling out to all advertisers as a feed option. The feature is aimed to assist advertisers in raising awareness, anticipation, and consideration for their upcoming events like launches, premieres, etc.

Users can sign up for the reminders using a Remind Me button and choose from three different notification options from Instagram — one day before the event, 15 minutes before the event, and at the time of the event itself. Once selected, the user will receive a push notification from the app at the previously set time as a reminder.

Instagram added that they are testing another feature that brings up ads in the search results of users. When people tap on a post from search results, relevant ads will appear in the feed that they can scroll through, according to the company. The social media platform is looking to roll out this feature globally in the coming months. Users can differentiate between ads and regular posts by spotting a Sponsored label below the profile handle.

It has also been recently reported that Instagram is beta testing a feature that shows recently shared items between users on the Direct Message page. This is reportedly intended to make it easier to access and reshare previously and frequently shared items with other accounts on a person's followed list.

