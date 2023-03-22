Technology News
  Instagram Rolling Out Reminder Ads, Testing Ads in Search Results: All Details

Instagram Rolling Out Reminder Ads, Testing Ads in Search Results: All Details

Meta plans to launch ads in search results in the next few months.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 March 2023 18:17 IST
Instagram Rolling Out Reminder Ads, Testing Ads in Search Results: All Details

Photo Credit: Instagram

Reminder Ads on Instagram is designed to help advertisers

Highlights
  • Instagram Reminder Ads will send push notifications
  • A ‘Remind me’ option is seen embedded into ads
  • Ads and regular posts can be differentiated through a ‘Sponsored’ label

Instagram is rolling out a new Reminder Ads feature in ads, along with testing another feature to bring ads to the search results category. Advertisements and subscriptions are the two main forms of income for these social media platforms. Meta recently introduced a paid subscription service in the US called Meta Verified. Seemingly, free Instagram has been heavily leaning towards promoting advertisers and integrating advertisements into its feed. Both the new features that the Meta-owned social media site introduced will also focus on boosting advertisements on its platform.

In a blog post, Instagram mentioned that they recently collaborated with brands like Starz to test a new ad format that simplifies the way for businesses to announce, remind, and notify people about upcoming events or launches. The Reminder Ads will be rolling out to all advertisers as a feed option. The feature is aimed to assist advertisers in raising awareness, anticipation, and consideration for their upcoming events like launches, premieres, etc.

Users can sign up for the reminders using a Remind Me button and choose from three different notification options from Instagram — one day before the event, 15 minutes before the event, and at the time of the event itself. Once selected, the user will receive a push notification from the app at the previously set time as a reminder.

Instagram added that they are testing another feature that brings up ads in the search results of users. When people tap on a post from search results, relevant ads will appear in the feed that they can scroll through, according to the company. The social media platform is looking to roll out this feature globally in the coming months. Users can differentiate between ads and regular posts by spotting a Sponsored label below the profile handle.

It has also been recently reported that Instagram is beta testing a feature that shows recently shared items between users on the Direct Message page. This is reportedly intended to make it easier to access and reshare previously and frequently shared items with other accounts on a person's followed list.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram update, Instagram, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
'The iPhone Moment of AI' Nvidia to Rent Out Supercomputers Behind ChatGPT to Businesses for $37,000 a Month

Instagram Rolling Out Reminder Ads, Testing Ads in Search Results: All Details
Comment
