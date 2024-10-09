Technology News
Meta Testing New Feature That Allows You to Post Instagram Reels Directly on Threads

Tapping the new Instagram button in the compose box in Threads will display a grid with Instagram posts and Reels.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 October 2024 20:36 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Meta launched Threads a year ago 

Highlights
  • Drop-down menu on Threads includes a new ‘Instagram’ option
  • Compose box in Threads will let users select Reels from a grid
  • New feature is expected to help users to boost user engagement
Threads was launched a year ago as Meta's direct micro-blogging rival to Elon Musk's X (formerly known as Twitter). As the platform continues to grow, Meta is eyeing to add a range of fresh functionalities to the app. The social media giant seems to be working on a new feature to let users post Instagram Reels directly to Threads. The new feature could be part of Meta's plan to enable cross-posting functionality to maximise content sharing between its suite of apps.

Threads May Soon Get a Cross-Posting Feature

Noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) claimed that Threads is testing a new feature that will let users share Instagram Reels and posts directly to Threads. As per the screenshot shared by Paluzzi, the drop-down menu on Threads includes a new Instagram option along with the existing GIF, Voice, and Poll.

threads alessandro paluzzi Threads

Photo Credit: Alessandro Paluzzi

Tapping the new Instagram button in the compose box in Threads will display a grid with Instagram posts and Reels. Users can then choose which Reels and posts they want to share on Threads. Meta reportedly confirmed to TechCrunch that it is indeed testing the feature.

At present, many users post their Instagram posts and Reels on Threads to increase engagement for their content and grow their followers. The arrival of the new button is expected to help users boost user engagement and enhance content visibility.

Notably, Meta has been working to promote cross-posting from Facebook and Instagram to Threads since last year. It already automatically displays Thread posts on Instagram and Facebook. It is running a test that lets users cross-post images from Instagram to Threads

Meta has been bringing new features to its fast-growing Threads platform. Recently, the company was spotted testing a temporary post feature that would allow users to publish posts that disappear after a certain period.

Further reading: Meta, Instagram, Threads, Threads Update, Threads Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
