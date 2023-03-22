Technology News
WhatsApp Announces New Group Features, Group Admins to Get Greater Control Over Privacy

New feature will help admins decide whether a person can join a group or not.

By ANI | Updated: 22 March 2023 15:33 IST
WhatsApp admins now get more controls over group's privacy

Highlights
  • WhatsApp made it easy to know groups in common
  • Users can now easily search a contact's name to see groups in common
  • WhatsApp will roll out the features globally over the coming weeks

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg announced two new updates for WhatsApp groups.

With the new updates, admins will get more control over their group privacy.

These changes follow some updates made over the last few months, including making groups larger, and giving admins the ability to delete messages sent in the groups they manage.

"Groups continue to be an essential part of WhatsApp, and we're excited to give people even more tools to get the most out of groups. Today, we're excited to roll out a few new changes we've made to make these more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone," Meta's statement read.

Let's discuss the new updates in detail

Admins to decide who can join: This will help admins to decide whether a person can join a group or not. The importance of this tool lies in that groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations, and, therefore, it is important for admins to be able to decide easily who can be a member and who cannot come in.

Easily see groups in common

With the growth of Communities and their larger groups, WhatsApp wants to make it easy to know which groups users have in common with someone. Whether you're trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you're both in, you can now easily search a contact's name to see your groups in common.

These features will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Group
