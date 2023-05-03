VLC, the popular open-source cross-platform multimedia player, has rolled out an update for for its app on iPhone, bringing in several new features including a redesigned UI, along with support for Apple CarPlay. With the latest update, the app can now be accessed via Apple's CarPlay platform as well. It will allow users to easily access audio files without using the iPhone while driving. The latest update is available for download via the App Store without any additional cost. It has also added more options to sort the media library.

According to the details available on the App Store, the new version 3.4.0 of VLC brings in support for Apple CarPlay, which will let users access their audio library, stream content, and create and manage playlists, among other tasks. Additionally, it has also introduced new audio playback UI, views for artists, albums, and episodes to the media library, support for bookmarks, and more.

It has also improved the view of library content and the shuffle algorithm for playback. The latest update of the app also indicates currently playing media in the library and adds more options to sort the media library. Furthermore, the latest update of VLC adds support for Handoff, letting users switch between their iPhone, iPad, and Mac and continue using the app.

Users can go to the App Store, search for the VLC app, and install the latest version.

Apple CarPlay displays a home screen and app drawer to access useful apps available on the platform including music streaming services, navigation apps, and your phone dialler while driving. It also displays basic information such as mobile network strength and connectivity, the battery level of your smartphone, and the time and weather at the current location. Various other apps like messaging platforms, calendars, and news and podcast apps, are also supported.

