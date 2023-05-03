Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • VLC App for iPhone Gets Support for Apple CarPlay, New Audio Playback UI in Latest Update: All Details

VLC App for iPhone Gets Support for Apple CarPlay, New Audio Playback UI in Latest Update: All Details

The latest update to VLC app for iPhone brings ability to access the audio files directly via Apple CarPlay while driving.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 May 2023 16:52 IST
VLC App for iPhone Gets Support for Apple CarPlay, New Audio Playback UI in Latest Update: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple CarPlay displays a home screen and app drawer, letting users access useful apps while driving

Highlights
  • Latest VLC app update on iPhone is available on the App Store
  • The new VLC update also adds support for Handoff
  • The app also gets support for bookmarks

VLC, the popular open-source cross-platform multimedia player, has rolled out an update for for its app on iPhone, bringing in several new features including a redesigned UI, along with support for Apple CarPlay. With the latest update, the app can now be accessed via Apple's CarPlay platform as well. It will allow users to easily access audio files without using the iPhone while driving. The latest update is available for download via the App Store without any additional cost. It has also added more options to sort the media library.

According to the details available on the App Store, the new version 3.4.0 of VLC brings in support for Apple CarPlay, which will let users access their audio library, stream content, and create and manage playlists, among other tasks. Additionally, it has also introduced new audio playback UI, views for artists, albums, and episodes to the media library, support for bookmarks, and more.

It has also improved the view of library content and the shuffle algorithm for playback. The latest update of the app also indicates currently playing media in the library and adds more options to sort the media library. Furthermore, the latest update of VLC adds support for Handoff, letting users switch between their iPhone, iPad, and Mac and continue using the app.

Users can go to the App Store, search for the VLC app, and install the latest version.

Apple CarPlay displays a home screen and app drawer to access useful apps available on the platform including music streaming services, navigation apps, and your phone dialler while driving. It also displays basic information such as mobile network strength and connectivity, the battery level of your smartphone, and the time and weather at the current location. Various other apps like messaging platforms, calendars, and news and podcast apps, are also supported.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, CarPlay, iPhone, VLC app for iPhone
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
UIDAI Allows Citizens to Verify Email, Mobile Number Linked to Aadhaar via New Feature on App, Website

Related Stories

VLC App for iPhone Gets Support for Apple CarPlay, New Audio Playback UI in Latest Update: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  2. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  3. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  4. Google Pixel 7a Promo Images Leaked Online: Check Full Specifications
  5. Elon Musk Threatens to Reassign Dormant NPR Twitter Handle to Another User
  6. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  7. UIDAI Now Allows Citizens to Verify Email, Mobile Number Linked to Aadhaar
  8. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications Leaked: Details Here
  10. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. National Film Development Corporation Plans to Back Film Productions Again, Launch Its Own Streaming Service
  2. Google Pixel Tablet Leaked Render Suggests Design, Thick Bezels Ahead of Launch
  3. Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Borrows Heavily From its Video Game Roots to Offer a Compelling Plot
  4. VLC App for iPhone Gets Support for Apple CarPlay, New Audio Playback UI in Latest Update: All Details
  5. UIDAI Allows Citizens to Verify Email, Mobile Number Linked to Aadhaar via New Feature on App, Website
  6. Online Gaming Sector to Attract Investment Once Taxation Policy Is Finalised: FM Sitharaman
  7. Zoom Secures Pan-India Telecom License, Can Now Offer Telephone Services to Users
  8. Bengali Detective Thriller Series 'Shabash Feluda' Releases May 5 on Zee5
  9. US Government May Impose Disciplinary 30 Percent Taxes on Crypto Miners: Details
  10. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.