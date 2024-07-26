Technology News
Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 July 2024 14:39 IST
This week's OTT lineup is packed with exciting post-theatrical releases, including Rajkummar Rao's sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Manoj Bajpayee's revenge thriller Bhaiyya Ji, and Divya Khosla's jailbreak thriller Savi – A Bloody Housewife. Additionally, Vikram Bhatt's horror movie A Bloody Ishq makes its debut on Hotstar as the sole major Indian original release. On the international front, the highly anticipated Elite Season 8 takes centre stage, continuing to expose the dark secrets of Madrid's elite private school, Las Encinas. Other notable releases include The Decameron on Netflix, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Prime Video, and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 on JioCinema.

Top OTT Releases This Week (July 22- July 28)

While the streaming platforms are churning new titles more frequently than ever, we have picked the biggest ones hitting the screens this week for you.

Bloody Ishq

Release Date: July 26, 2024

Where to Stream: Hotstar

Cast: Vardhaan Puri, Avika Gor, Jeniffer Piccinato, Shyam Kishore, Manmeet Singh Sawhney

Avika Gor plays a young woman called Neha, who is suffering from memory loss after a devastating accident and is now spending her days on a secluded Scottish island retreat, along with her husband, to heal from the trauma and reclaim her fragmented memories. The couple's peaceful sanctuary soon turns sinister as she begins to experience terrifying supernatural occurrences. While Gor's character is torn between memory loss and making sense of the eerie events unfolding around her, she must race against time to uncover the truth before it's too late.

Savi - A Bloody Housewife

Premiere Date: July 26, 2024

Where: Netflix

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane, Raageshwari Loomba, Mairaj Kakkar, Himanshi Choudhary, Luke Woolger, M. K. Raina, Ravi Multani, Hadelin de Ponteves, Jacob Medows, Jane Horn

Divya Khosla plays a simple housewife in this thriller who plans an elaborate jailbreak scandal to help her husband escape a high-security prison in England. The film is an official remake of the 2008 French film Pour Elle. Savi is also said to be inspired by the Indian mythological story of Sati and Satyavan, in which Princess Sati pursues the God of death to bring back her husband to life.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Premiere Date: July 26, 2024

Where To Stream: Netflix

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Zarina Wahab, Arpan Das, Himanshu Jaykar

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi follows an arranged marriage couple, Mahendra (Rajkummar Rao) and Mahima (Jahnvi Kapoor), both of whom share a common nickname: Mahi. Mahendra is a failed cricketer who could never pursue a career in the sport, and Mahima is a successful doctor. When Mahendra discovers Mahi's hidden talent for the sport, he decides to coach her and live his unfulfilled dream. Will Mahendra be happy for the new-found success of his wife, or will envy find its way between the two?

Bhaiyya Ji

Premiere Date: July 26, 2024

Where to Stream: Zee5

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Suvinder Vicky, Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma, Jatin Goswami

When a trivial dispute ends in tragedy, claiming the life of his younger brother, retired crime lord Bhaiyya Ji (Manoj Bajpayee) is furious beyond measure. He decides to seek revenge on the powerful goon, Gujjar, whom he holds responsible for the senseless killing. Bhaiyya Ji sets in motion a fierce quest for retribution, and the entire underworld is shaken, threatening the delicate balance of power in this world of crime. The revenge thriller brings back the Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai duo of Bajpayee and Apoor Singh Karki.

Elite Season 8

Release Date: July 26

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Omar Ayuso, Mina El Hammani, Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Carmen Arrufat, Ander Puig, Al Saidi Nadia, Fernando Lindez, Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes, Maribel Verdú

The eighth and final season of the hit Spanish teen drama Elite brings the beloved series full circle. As the doors of the luxurious Las Encinas High School open for the last time, fresh secrets and intensifying rivalries are exposed. The last time we were in Las Encinas, the new leaders of the alumni association were onto their questionable decisions, which set off a chain reaction of chaos and corruption. This season, we see Omar and Nadia coming together to expose the leaders' wrongdoings and bring justice to their schools.

Here are other OTT releases of the week.

Movie/Web Series Platform Language Release Date
Time Bandits Apple TV English July 24
Resurrected Rides Netflix English July 24
Tokyo Swindlers Netflix Japanese July 25
The Decameron Netflix English July 25
Kleo Season 2 Netflix German July 25
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Prime Video English July 25
Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net Prime Video English July 25
Chutney Sambar Hotstar Tamil July 26
The Dragon Prince Season 6 Netflix English July 26
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 JioCinema Hindi July 27
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 JioCinema Marathi July 27
