Apple is preparing to debut its 5G modem that has been in development for some years, and it may come as soon as next year, according to claims made by an analyst. The Cupertino-based technology company is speculated to ditch Qualcomm's technology, which it has used for years, and prioritise its proprietary 5G modem which may be introduced with two iPhone models in 2025 as part of a phased adoption process.

iPhone Models With Apple Modem

According to an article on X (formerly Twitter) by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to use its purported proprietary 5G modem in just two iPhone models: the iPhone SE 4 and an “ultra-slim” iPhone 17, with both handsets speculated to launch in 2025.

As per the analyst, Apple is targeting Q1 2025 for the launch of the iPhone SE 4, while the purported “ultra-slim” iPhone 17, dubbed iPhone 17 Slim could debut in Q3 2025. Both upcoming iPhone models will not use the Qualcomm-supplied 5G modem, the analyst said. Kuo suggested that with this move, Apple aims to slowly phase out the outsourced modems, with the company preparing to transition to use its in-house technology.

Earlier this year, Apple extended its deal with Qualcomm to 2026, with the development of its in-house modem being reportedly delayed. At the time, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon remarked that he was “happy with the relationship with Apple”. While the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 Slim are said to use the iPhone maker's proprietary 5G modem, it is unclear if the rest of the iPhone 17 series, which is also tipped to launch next year, will still utilise Qualcomm's cellular technology.

Jeff Pu, an analyst with the investment firm Haitong International Securities, previously claimed that the upcoming iPhone 16 models will still use Qualcomm 5G modems, but only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature the latest Snapdragon X75 modem. The standard variants are said to still be equipped with the X70 modem, which powers cellular functions across the entire iPhone 15 lineup.