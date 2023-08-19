Technology News
Koo Not Competing Against X, Meta's Threads by Meta; Going After Deeper, Regional Audiences: Co-Founder

Koo, widely-seen as Twitter-rival, gained ground a few years back following clarion calls for expanding the ecosystem of homegrown digital platforms.

Updated: 19 August 2023 01:32 IST
Koo Not Competing Against X, Meta's Threads by Meta; Going After Deeper, Regional Audiences: Co-Founder

Koo is going after a deeper audience which has never heard of Twitter or Threads as platforms, he said

Highlights
  • He claimed that the company is not competing against others directly
  • Koo's approach is more language-based
  • Koo can be social-media-as-a-service, in compliance with laws

Koo is not competing head-on against X (formerly Twitter), or even the recently-launched Threads by Meta, and is instead going after regional audiences with its language-based approach, co-founder of the homegrown platform, Aprameya Radhakrishna, has said. 

Radhakrishna said Koo can be social-media-as-a-service, tailoring itself in compliance with the laws of the country it operates in.

On Meta's Threads, he said, "Threads saw an opportunity to go into a space where Twitter (now X) was faltering, but what they did wrong was that they replicated their lifestyle network of Instagram. All the creators moved to Threads and actually didn't know what to do," Radhakrishna opined.

Radhakrishna told PTI that Koo is "going after a deeper audience which has never heard of Twitter or Threads as platforms...we go after different audiences." On Koo's positioning vis-a-vis other platforms, he claimed that the company is not competing against others directly since Koo's approach is more language-based.

Notably, applications like Koo, widely-seen as Twitter-rival, gained ground a few years back following clarion calls for expanding the ecosystem of homegrown digital platforms.

Radhakrishna also spoke during a panel discussion about how Portuguese is the third largest language base on the platform, and the flow of language on the platform has allowed even the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to have a reach among their regional audiences, at 200-300 likes per post on the app.

"We can be social-media-as-a-service, according to your country, since there are problems of data misuse and interference in local affairs", he said on Koo's global plans and making reference to other social media companies. 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Koo, X, Twitter, Meta, Threads
Koo Not Competing Against X, Meta's Threads by Meta; Going After Deeper, Regional Audiences: Co-Founder
