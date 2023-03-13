Technology News
  • Twitter Rival Koo Integrates ChatGPT to Help Users Draft Posts; Feature to Roll Out to Verified Accounts First

Koo users will be able to use ChatGPT directly within the app to help them draft posts about current events, politics or pop culture.

Updated: 13 March 2023 16:32 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Koo will also explore adding labels to indicate whether a post was created with the help of ChatGPT

Highlights
  • Users can type their prompts into the ChatGPT tool or use voice command
  • About 20 percent of Koo users actively create content on the app
  • Feature will eventually become available to all users

Koo, an India-based social media app that aims to rival Twitter, has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT to help users more easily create posts, the company's co-founder told Reuters.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence bot that can create prose in response to prompts and has set off a tech industry craze over generative AI.

Koo users will be able to use ChatGPT directly within the app to help them draft posts about current events, politics or pop culture, said Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo, in an interview.

"This will help creators get inspiration on what to create," he said. "They could ask (ChatGPT) for the trending news in their region and then write their thoughts."

Last month, tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet's Google each announced their own generative AI chatbots which can synthesize information across the web in response to searches. Snap Inc, which owns photo messaging app Snapchat, also introduced a chatbot that was trained to have a fun and friendly tone.

Bidawatka said Koo will be the first platform to integrate the technology into the ability to compose posts. Users can either type their prompts into the ChatGPT tool or use Koo's voice command feature.

About 20 percent of Koo users actively create content on the app and the ChatGPT integration could help increase that figure, he added.

The feature will roll out first to verified accounts on Koo and eventually become available to all users.

In a demo to Reuters, the tool drafted a post using a quote from Albert Einstein and included three related hashtags.

Koo will also explore adding labels to indicate whether a post was created with the help of ChatGPT.

"I think people should know if content is AI-generated," Bidawatka said.

Further reading: Koo, Twitter, ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI
