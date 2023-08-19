Technology News
Since he acquired the platform, Musk has rolled back safety policies that Twitter had in place.

By Alex Barinka, Bloomberg | Updated: 19 August 2023 10:06 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022

Highlights
  • People will still be able to mute other accounts
  • Muted accounts also can still send direct messages
  • Blocking has been a popular safety tool

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will remove the ability for users to block other accounts, owner Elon Musk said in a post Friday.

Musk, who acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,65,900 crore) and has set about overhauling the social media site, said blocking will still be possible for direct messages, but that it would be deleted as a “feature.”

Blocking has been a popular safety tool that helps users protect themselves from unwelcome interactions on X. It ensures that blocked accounts won't see your posts — and that their posts won't show up in your feed. The blocked account also can't direct-message you.

People will still be able to mute other accounts, which means they won't see that user's posts. But a muted account can see the person's posts, respond to them and repost them to their own followers with commentary. Muted accounts also can still send direct messages. 

Since he acquired the platform, Musk has rolled back safety policies that Twitter had in place. He's also fired content moderators and reinstated formerly banned users who broke previous rules. Advertisers have left the platform, contributing to a 50 percent drop in ad revenue.

In response to criticism about how the changes have affected the platform's safety, X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has said “more than 99 percent of content users and advertisers see on Twitter is healthy.” She hasn't disclosed what defines “healthy” or how the company calculates that measurement.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Koo Not Competing Against X, Meta's Threads by Meta; Going After Deeper, Regional Audiences: Co-Founder

