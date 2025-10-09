Technology News
English Edition
LinkedIn's Open to Work Feature Now Lets You Show Your Notice Period, Salary Expectations to Recruiters

LinkedIn says that these details are only visible to recruiters, and will be hidden from other users.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 20:02 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Candidates who activate the “Open to Work” feature are said to be more likely to receive callbacks

Highlights
  • The new details are optional alongside the Open to Work badge
  • The updated feature is expected to improve transparency during hiring
  • Enabling Open to Work can boost callbacks, as per LinkedIn
LinkedIn has updated its popular Open to Work feature, giving jobseekers a way to communicate their availability and preferences to potential employers. Users can now add their notice period and expected salary to their profiles. LinkedIn says that this information is visible only to recruiters, keeping it private from other users. The addition is said to help streamline the hiring process by allowing recruiters to identify candidates who can join sooner and match budget expectations, reducing back-and-forth about timelines and compensation.

LinkedIn Says Notice Period, Salary Expectations Will Only Be Shown to Recruiters

After updating its Open to Work feature, LinkedIn says that users can now share their notice period and expected salary, giving them more control and transparency in the hiring process, the company said on Thursday.

The notice period and expected annual salary are optional details, according to the company. They will be visible only to recruiters, even if the badge is public. LinkedIn says candidates who clearly define their desired roles, update key profile details, and activate the Open to Work feature are significantly more likely to receive callbacks. The company adds that enabling the feature can double the chances of getting messages from recruiters.

How to Add Notice Period, Salary Expectations on LinkedIn 

To enable the Open to Work feature, go to your LinkedIn profile, click on Open to and select Finding a new job. Next, enter your preferred job title or titles to indicate the type of work you are looking for. You can also add your notice period to show how soon you are available to join, and include your expected annual salary to share your compensation expectations upfront. LinkedIn says these details are visible only to recruiters, even if your badge is public.

You can control who sees your Open to Work badge. Choose Recruiters only if you want to stay discreet and appear only to potential employers. If you want your network to see that you are open to new opportunities, you can select All LinkedIn members to make your badge visible publicly. This way, you can manage your visibility while sharing the right information with recruiters.

Further reading: LinkedIn, LinkedIn Update, LinkedIn Open to Work, LinkedIn Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
