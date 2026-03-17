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Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Others Join Hands to Fight Online Scams and Fraud

Global tech and retail giants signed the Industry Accord Against Online Scams and Fraud at the UN Global Fraud Summit.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 March 2026 15:41 IST
Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Others Join Hands to Fight Online Scams and Fraud

Photo Credit: Unsplash/FlyD

Other signatories include Adobe, Match Group, Meta, LinkedIn, OpenAI, Pinterest, Target, and Levi’s

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Highlights
  • The companies have agreed to share intelligence to fight scammers
  • They will also work with governments to pursue criminal organisations
  • Public awareness is also a pillar of the signed accord
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Multiple tech and retail giants signed an agreement to combat rising online scams and fraud on Monday. The accord was signed at the UN Global Fraud Summit in Vienna, and the signatories include the likes of Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and others. As part of the agreement, the companies have pledged to work together and share intelligence about how bad actors are abusing the services. Alongside, the signatories will also combine their capabilities and pool resources to coordinate defences against scammers and fraudsters.

Tech Giants to Fight Online Scams Together

On Monday, the companies signed the “Industry Accord Against Online Scams and Fraud.” As per the document, the full list of signatories includes Adobe, Amazon, Levi Strauss & Co, LinkedIn, Match Group, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Pinterest and Target.

In a blog post, Google said, “The Accord lands at a critical moment when online scams are evolving beyond isolated incidents. People are facing sophisticated, global, organised criminal networks that are causing significant financial and emotional harm.”

The document highlights that in 2025, consumers lost an estimated $442 billion (roughly Rs. 40.85 lakh crore) to online scams. Instead of fighting organised criminal efforts separately, the companies acknowledged with the Accord that “a safer online consumer experience is a shared responsibility requiring a collective response across the entire ecosystem.”

Apart from shoring up the defences of their online services, the companies will also work alongside governments, law enforcement, NGOs, and others working to combat cyber criminals. The signatories said that they will support the implementation of all applicable laws and build law enforcement capacity and resources to pursue criminal organisations.

The Accord mentions four goals. First is to develop and implement proactive actions to prevent scams, including AI-powered detection systems, security features, and more. Second is cooperation and collective learning, which will focus on information sharing among each other and law enforcement agencies to identify financial fraud, protect consumers, and improve understanding of scams, countermeasures, and evolving threats.

The third goal is to support secure digital transformation and deployment of defensive tools, as well as to enable quick and proportionate responses to adversarial shifts and scam incidents. The final goal is public awareness, under which the signatories will engage in shared efforts to educate the public about scams, digital literacy, and ways citizens can protect themselves from scam attempts.

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Further reading: Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI, LinkedIn, Adobe, Tinder, Online scams, Cybersecurity
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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